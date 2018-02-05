autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Ka+ Facelift Brings Forth Crossover-like Active Model

Four years after the premiere of the second-generation Figo, the Ford Motor Company has pulled the veils off the mid-cycle refresh of the subcompact hatchback’s European cousin. Ka+ is its name, and taking a cue from Dacia’s Sandero Stepway, the runabout is now available as a crossover.
If the Ka+ Active looks particularly similar to the Figo Cross designed for India, that’s because they’re the same car. The faux crossover benefits from 0.9 inches (23 millimeters) of additional ground clearance, wider track, larger anti-roll bar up front, and a different setup for the steering.

The dampers in the suspension system feature hydraulic rebound stopper technology for a smoother ride over harsh surfaces. As far as exterior styling is concerned, the wheel-arch and rocker cladding is complemented by C-shaped motifs up front and Active-embossed scuff plates.

Regarding the interior, there’s not a lot to differentiate the Ka+ from the Ka+ Active except the Sienna Brown stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, Sienna Brown stripes on the seats, and all-weather floor mats. Both models benefit from SYNC 3, which sweetens the deal with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice command.

Under the hood, the 1.2-liter Ti-VCT three-cylinder is offered in two flavors: 70 PS and 85 PS. At the top of the range, high-mileage drivers can opt for the 1.5-liter TDCi turbo diesel with 95 metric horsepower on tap. Regardless of engine option, all of the three powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual transmission with Teflon-coated internal components.

“Ford has sold more than 61,000 Ka+ since we first introduced the model in late 2016, and now we're offering customers even more choice with our first Ka+ diesel engine for greater fuel-efficiency and cruising ability, and all-new petrol powertrains that are more responsive in town, all meeting the latest stringent emissions standards," declared Roelant de Waard, the vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe.

Going on sale in the second half of the year, the 2018 Ford Ka+ is priced at €9.990 in Germany and £10,550 in the United Kingdom. Pricing for the Ka+ Active hasn’t been announced, but expect the newcomer to be cheaper than the EcoSport crossover (€13.890 and £15,645, respectively).
