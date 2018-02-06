2019 Ford Edge Titanium Elite is Nothing But an Appearance Package

It all starts with the body-color trim and 20-inch alloy wheels benefitting from an exclusive design. The front bumper and grille are more elegant from the Titanium and other Edge models, whilist the metallic accents scattered here and there up the visual ante. Last, but certainly not least, Ford
throws in full-LED headlights and a premium-looking rear skid plate.
“Wait, that’s all?”
I’m afraid that’s correct, the Elite package doesn’t upgrade anything on the inside. Not that it needs to considering Ford facelifted the Edge
for the 2019 model year. As standard, the U.S.-spec crossover comes with the 2.0-liter version of the EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, pumping 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (372 Nm) of torque.
Customers who want more from the Edge can go for the ST, which is a lot more exciting thanks to the 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6
with 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (514 Nm) on tap. Regardless of engine choice, the Edge comes equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Even the entry-level Edge SE is complemented by forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, lane-keep assist, and automatic high-beam control. All in all, it’s a better SUV
than the Edge before it, and the UK- and Euro-spec models are to be facelifted as well.
Since the first-generation was introduced in 2006, the Ford Motor Company has sold more than 2 million examples of the Edge globally, of which 1.3 million in the United States. The Edge is also available with seven seats, but that version is made in China for the People’s Republic.
The 2019 refresh for the Edge is preceded by the Lincoln Nautilus
, which used to be known as the MKX. Both nameplates ride on the CD4 platform, and both share the 2.0- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine options.