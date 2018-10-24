2019 Ford Ranger Has Two Fuel Filters

Thanks to our friends at Ranger5G.com, we now know that the 2019 Ford Ranger comes with not one, but two fuel filters. Mounted on the engine and frame, the filters need replacing every 30,000 miles according to the owner’s manual.
Other maintenance recommendations include the cabin air filter (every 20,000 miles) and engine coolant (100,000 miles). The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo needs 5.7 quarts of engine oil, along with 11.6 quarts of coolant.
From the manual, we also understand the fuel tank can hold 18.8 gallons on dinosaur juice. Ford hasn’t published the fuel economy on the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger, but thanks to stop/start technology and a ten-speed automatic transmission, the rear-wheel-drive SuperCab with the six-feet box should be the most economical of the lot.
Up front, the mid-size pickup truck comes with independent front suspension whereas the rear uses leaf springs. In its most bone-stock configuration, the Ranger XL boasts a 2.3-inch Productivity Screen in the instrument cluster and a 3.5-inch Center Stack Screen with audio controls.
16-inch 255/70 tires come standard with steel wheels, along with a full-sized spare tire, auto on/off headlights, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, manual air conditioning, cloth upholstery, rearview camera, and an AM/FM stereo with four speakers. All in all, not bad for a work-oriented truck.
The XLT is $3,640 more expensive, adding goodies such as SYNC infotainment, Ford Co-Pilot360, FordPass Connect 4G with Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Lariat trim level is the most expensive at $32,210, coming with SYNC 3, LED headlights, leather-wrapped bucket seats, and intelligent access with push-button start.
"Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans," according to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. "The all-new Ranger is designed for today's mid-size truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability, and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends."
From the manual, we also understand the fuel tank can hold 18.8 gallons on dinosaur juice. Ford hasn’t published the fuel economy on the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger, but thanks to stop/start technology and a ten-speed automatic transmission, the rear-wheel-drive SuperCab with the six-feet box should be the most economical of the lot.
Up front, the mid-size pickup truck comes with independent front suspension whereas the rear uses leaf springs. In its most bone-stock configuration, the Ranger XL boasts a 2.3-inch Productivity Screen in the instrument cluster and a 3.5-inch Center Stack Screen with audio controls.
16-inch 255/70 tires come standard with steel wheels, along with a full-sized spare tire, auto on/off headlights, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, manual air conditioning, cloth upholstery, rearview camera, and an AM/FM stereo with four speakers. All in all, not bad for a work-oriented truck.
The XLT is $3,640 more expensive, adding goodies such as SYNC infotainment, Ford Co-Pilot360, FordPass Connect 4G with Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Lariat trim level is the most expensive at $32,210, coming with SYNC 3, LED headlights, leather-wrapped bucket seats, and intelligent access with push-button start.
"Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans," according to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product Development and Purchasing. "The all-new Ranger is designed for today's mid-size truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability, and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends."