Accessories Catalog For 2019 Ford Ranger Is Go

Now on sale at dealers nationwide, the 2019 Ford Range starts at $25,395 including the destination charge. In addition to the options in the configurator, the Ford Motor Company also offers a handful of official accessories for the mid-size pickup truck that comes standard with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo engine.
Customers who want to start with the essential can go for the black bedliner, which costs $325 for either the 5’ or 6’ bed. A cargo net goes for $60, and bed rails with thermoplastic protector come in at $107. The ultra-long-range extender for the remote start system is $30, and chrome-finished tow hooks are priced at $75 for both the rear- and four-wheel-drive model.
18-inch wheels painted black with machined face cost $999 including the lug nuts, and the wheel lock kit is an additional $55. For some reason or other, Ford charges $30 for an ash cup that can also be used as a coin holder. Make that $60 with the lighter. For those who plan to tow, the trailer hitch with 2-inch receiver is listed at $295 and the stainless steel ball varies from $25 to $29 depending on size.
For both the SuperCab and CrewCab, the four-piece set of carpeted floor mats costs $102. If you want to keep your kid busy on longer journeys, the accessories catalog also includes a table cradle that mounts to the headrest supports for $139. As for the bumper-mounted reverse parking sensors, prepare to pony up $269.
Boasting best-in-class capability thanks to the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, the 2019 Ford Ranger has a payload of 1,860 pounds. When properly equipped, no less than 7,500 pounds can be towed without so much as breaking a sweat. As standard, the 310-lb.ft. powerplant is connected to the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors.
Every configuration comes with three years of 36,000 miles of warranty coverage, and just like the F-150, 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot comes standard. While we wait for the first examples of the breed to arrive at dealers, more and more evidence suggests that the Ranger Raptor will be added to the lineup for the 2020 model year.
