autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Rumored To Debut At 2017 Dubai Motor Show

8 Nov 2017, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
In production since 2013, the C7 Corvette will welcome its most tantalizing spin-off in the nearest of futures. ZR1 is the name of the culprit, and according to the latest of reports, the newcomer is expected to drop in no other place than... Dubai.
14 photos
C7 Corvette ZR1 engine cover2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
“Are you kidding me? What has Dubai got to do with America’s sports car?” That’s what crossed my mind too in the first instance, but Corvette Blogger hits the nail on the head on this matter. For starters, the Middle East likes big muscle. And secondly, the automaker sent invitations to local Corvette owners, urging them to come and enjoy “65 years of Chevrolet performance” in Dubai.

The date on the invitation reads “November 12,” and incidentally, that’s close to the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Kicking off on November 27, the showdown in L.A. is a fitting venue for the U.S. premiere of the Corvette ZR1. And finally, the most suggestive clue for the reveal is the date of release of the order guide for the 2019 Corvette. November 20, that is. Whichever way you look at the clues at hand, this type of speculation has come to define the ZR1.

Whenever Chevrolet decides to pull the wraps off its supercharged V8-powered champ, there’s no denying the wait will be worth it. Heralded as the most powerful Corvette of all time, the C7 ZR1 features an upgraded LT4 that’s labeled LT5 on the engine cover. Of course it will pack more the 650-horsepower Corvette Z06, more so when you notice the hulking bulge on the hood. The ZR1 is more than brawn, though. Stickier tires, upgraded suspension, lots of downforce, Chevrolet’s engineers are going all out with the C7 to rule all C7s.

The Bowling Green plant in Kentucky will begin producing the 2019 Corvette in January 2018, though it isn’t known when the ZR1 will start roll off the assembly line. If all goes according to plan, the Corvette ZR1 is likely to arrive at U.S. dealers in the summer.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2017 Dubai Motor Show Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet LT5
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverCHEVROLET BoltCHEVROLET Bolt CompactAll CHEVROLET models  