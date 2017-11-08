2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Rumored To Debut At 2017 Dubai Motor Show

“Are you kidding me? What has Dubai got to do with America’s sports car?”
That’s what crossed my mind too in the first instance, but Corvette Blogger
hits the nail on the head on this matter. For starters, the Middle East likes big muscle. And secondly, the automaker sent invitations to local Corvette owners, urging them to come and enjoy “65 years of Chevrolet performance”
in Dubai.
The date on the invitation reads “November 12,”
and incidentally, that’s close to the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
. Kicking off on November 27, the showdown in L.A. is a fitting venue for the U.S. premiere of the Corvette ZR1. And finally, the most suggestive clue for the reveal is the date of release of the order guide for the 2019 Corvette. November 20, that is. Whichever way you look at the clues at hand, this type of speculation has come to define the ZR1.
Whenever Chevrolet decides to pull the wraps off its supercharged V8-powered champ, there’s no denying the wait will be worth it. Heralded as the most powerful Corvette of all time, the C7 ZR1 features an upgraded LT4 that’s labeled LT5 on the engine cover
. Of course it will pack more the 650-horsepower Corvette Z06, more so when you notice the hulking bulge on the hood. The ZR1 is more than brawn, though. Stickier tires, upgraded suspension, lots of downforce, Chevrolet
’s engineers are going all out with the C7 to rule all C7s.
The Bowling Green plant in Kentucky will begin producing the 2019 Corvette in January 2018
, though it isn’t known when the ZR1 will start roll off the assembly line. If all goes according to plan, the Corvette ZR1 is likely to arrive at U.S. dealers in the summer.