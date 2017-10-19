Report: C8 Corvette To Start Production in January 2018

Not operational since July, the Bowling Green plant that makes the C7 Corvette is gearing up to restart production in January 2019. According to the Bowling Green Daily News
, the factory reopens on January 22, with 2019 model year production kicking off on January 29, including the C7 ZR1 and the C8.
29 photos
If the report turns out to be right on, then there’s no denying the ZR1 and mid-engine Corvette will make their world debuts at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show in January. For the C8 Corvette
, workers will employ an all-new assembly line developed around the mid-ship configuration of the sports-car-turned-supercar.
The total cost of expanding and retooling? That’d be $900 million, thank you! Though it’s a hefty sum of greenback, it must be noted that Bowling Green
features a new paint shop “designed specifically to optimize the performance of carbon fiber and other materials that are used in the Corvette body panels."
What’s more, the build process
is different. Here’s just one of the many examples, coming courtesy of communications representative Lauren Langille: the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette’s body panels “will be installed near the end of the build process in one location, as opposed to several locations throughout the process.”
All in all, the production process is more efficient from start to end.
Having said these, there’s no denying the C7 ZR1 and C8 Corvette
will be built concomitantly, at least until General Motors decides to pull the plug on the C7 and focus on the C8. A question that’s been left unanswered is, will the C8 be available exclusively as a mid-engine supercar or will a front-engine variant also make the cut sometime in the future, probably for model year ’20?
Regardless of what the future holds for the halo vehicle in the General Motors lineup, the Corvette looks ready to duke it out with the big boys in the industry. As a brief reminder, pre-production prototypes of the C8 have been spied benchmarking against the Porsche 911 Turbo S
(991.2).