2019 Corvette ZR1 Leaked, 750-hp LT5 V8 Sounds Naughty In Teaser Video

November 12 is the day the monstrous ‘Vette will be revealed in Dubai, with the U.S. debut scheduled for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show toward the end of the month. In addition to the teaser, Corvette Blogger
managed to get his hands on the December 2017 issue of Car & Driver.
Care to guess what car in on the cover? That would be the Corvette ZR1, described as “a 750-horsepower celebration.”
In regard to torque, the DOHC supercharged engine
is rated at 680 pound-feet. Top speed? That would be more than 210 miles per hour, despite the fact the rear wing generates a lot of downforce. The retail price is estimated to start at $120,000, but there’s no official information in this regard available now.
From the pictures uploaded by Corvette Blogger, it’s easy to see how much carbon fiber the C7 ZR1 uses. The front splitter, the hood, the wing, the intake ducting, the roof, you know Chevrolet
is serious about the performance of the big bad ‘Vette if it finds it fit to use this much of the composite material. More intriguingly, take a look at the interior photo.
That’s the gear lever for an automatic transmission, though it’s hard to tell if it’s the 8-speed or 10-speed Hydra-Matic. Here’s hope the Tremec-developed 7-speed manual is also offered because this is as driver-focused as the C7 Corvette gets! With the slushbox, what you lose in driver involvement you get in lap times. And Chevrolet loves lap times a lot!
With these specifications, the C7 ZR1 isn’t interested in the Nurburgring lap record
for American cars. Chevrolet is gunning for the title of King of the ‘Ring with the 2019 Corvette ZR1, hoping to dethrone the Lamborghini Huracan LP640-4 Performante’s 6-minute 52-second lap.