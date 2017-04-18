2019 C8 Corvette Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Like a Mid-Engine Missile

General Motors is making serious efforts to keep the actual styling cues of the C8 Corvette concealed and we can turn to a new pair of renderings to get a taste of the mid-engined things to come.





Judging by the spied test cars, the C8 seems to be similar in size to the C7 you can currently find in showrooms. Mid-engined design changes aside, the future models seems to pack a wider, lower stance.



Fortunately for the performance-loving "masses", Chevy won't follow Ford down the limited edition route. The first benefit is the financial one, while another bonus for Corvette lovers has to do with the lack of a draconic selection process, as it was the case with the GT.



Even so, while the



With the Alpha-based sixth-generation Camaro having gotten dangerously close to the Corvette, you should expect the C8 to deliver jaw-dropping numbers, whether we're talking about the straight-line shenanigans Americans love so much or the ever-more-important Nurburgring lap time.



Underneath the expected transparent engine cover, the "reasonable" models should pack all-new developments, such as the LT5 V8 and the rumored plug-in hybrid setup.



The golden bowtie should introduce its mid-engined effort next year, while you'll probably get to meet the C8 at your local Cars & Coffee event in 2019.



