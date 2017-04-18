autoevolution

2019 C8 Corvette Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Like a Mid-Engine Missile

 
18 Apr 2017, 15:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
General Motors is making serious efforts to keep the actual styling cues of the C8 Corvette concealed and we can turn to a new pair of renderings to get a taste of the mid-engined things to come.
The mid-engined prototypes have been out there for over one year now and this pixel play, which comes from the 'Vette-obsessed community over at Corvetteforum, seems to build on the clues dropped by the spyshots.

Judging by the spied test cars, the C8 seems to be similar in size to the C7 you can currently find in showrooms. Mid-engined design changes aside, the future models seems to pack a wider, lower stance.

Fortunately for the performance-loving "masses", Chevy won't follow Ford down the limited edition route. The first benefit is the financial one, while another bonus for Corvette lovers has to do with the lack of a draconic selection process, as it was the case with the GT.

Even so, while the base C7 comes with a starting price of under $60,000, the C8 should bring a premium of about $20,000.

With the Alpha-based sixth-generation Camaro having gotten dangerously close to the Corvette, you should expect the C8 to deliver jaw-dropping numbers, whether we're talking about the straight-line shenanigans Americans love so much or the ever-more-important Nurburgring lap time.

Underneath the expected transparent engine cover, the "reasonable" models should pack all-new developments, such as the LT5 V8 and the rumored plug-in hybrid setup.

The golden bowtie should introduce its mid-engined effort next year, while you'll probably get to meet the C8 at your local Cars & Coffee event in 2019.

Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the freshest C7 news, which comes from the new ZR1 prototype spotted lapping the Nordschleife - the return of the manic badge brings a box full of surprises, with the powertrain rumors being as wild as possible.
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Corvette c8 chevrolet corvette mid-engined Corvette rendering Chevrolet
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72