2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Photographed Uncamouflaged at Private Reveal

Taken at the private reveal in Gaydon earlier this week, the following photograph gives us a glimpse of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. And as you can tell, the front fascia, hood, and stance of the super grand tourer are on a different level from the DB11 and DB11-replacing AMR. And as you would expect, the engine is too.
Even though there’s no information whatsoever in this regard, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 is expected to develop at least 700 and at most 750 horsepower. Chief powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons said the AE31 twelve-cylinder engine is capable of 820 horsepower, but the jump from DB11 AMR (630 horsepower) to the maximum potential of the 5.2-liter blunderbuss is too dramatic for this application.
To be offered in fixed-head coupe and soft-top Volante body styles, the DBS Superleggera will be revealed at the end of the month as the new flagship of the Aston Martin lineup (Valkyrie doesn't count because it's coming in 2019). Super-sticky Pirelli tires, carbon-ceramic braking system, and downforce-oriented aerodynamics are in the pipeline, and so is an overhauled cabin.
Based on photographic evidence of a near-production prototype, the steering wheel, instrument cluster, and Mercedes-Benz COMAND touchpad and rotary controller are the biggest changes. More supportive seats are also on the menu. In regard to the driving experience, the ZF 8HP automatic with paddle shifters will have to do.
Aston Martin has been testing our patience with its vow to save the manuals, but as it happens, it’s the Vantage that will carry the torch forward. Expected to debut in the second half of 2019 for the 2020 model year, the manual-equipped Vantage will then be joined by an inline-six engine option. The M256 with EQ Boost found in the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 is the culprit, packing 435 PS and 520 Nm plus 16 kW and 250 Nm from the mild-hybrid system. Estimated time of arrival? At least 2020.
Turning our focus back at the DBS Superleggera, the new king of the hill will act as the successor to the Vanquish. The second generation of the super grand tourer went official in 2012, replacing the DBS V12 and first-gen V12 Vanquish before it.
The Aston Martin Vanquish replacement, the DBS Superleggera, has leaked ahead of it's official release. The picture was most likely taken at the private viewing held in Gaydon earlier this week.