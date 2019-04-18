2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING Lands in the U.S. as Nurburgring Tribute

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, two of the company's three models available on the American market, got pumped up this week with the unveiling of the Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition at the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

31 photos SUV and Giulia sedan are extraordinary machines. They held until recently the record for the fastest lap on the famous German Nurburgring track in their vehicle categories, recording lap times of 7:51.7 minutes and 7:32 minutes, respectively.



Not that long ago, the two records were beaten by Mercedes, namely by the



Despite having lost the crown, the Italian carmaker decided its time to celebrate the achievements of the two cars on the track and introduced the Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition for the American market.



To be produced in only 110 units divided between the two nameplates, the Quadrifoglio NRING will add on top of the standard spec for the



The exterior modifications range from Circuito Gray matte paint to dual-pane sunroof, while at the interior carbon fiber is the star of the package. The single modification made from a technical point of view is the addition of Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.



Performance wise, the two cars will use the enhancements that usually come with the Quadrifoglio specification. The two cars use the Quadrifoglio-tuned V6 engine that develops 505 horsepower.



The 2019 Alfa Romeo NRING special edition does not come cheap, being over $10,000 more expensive than the regular Quadrifoglio. The Giulia in this configuration will sell for $89,890, while the Stelvio starts at $95,890. Both prices do not include the $1,595 destination charge.



Alfa Romeo says the cars will be available in the U.S. by the end of the second quarter of the year. Full details on the NRING package can be found in the document attached below. In Quadrifoglio guise, the Stelvioand Giulia sedan are extraordinary machines. They held until recently the record for the fastest lap on the famous German Nurburgring track in their vehicle categories, recording lap times of 7:51.7 minutes and 7:32 minutes, respectively.Not that long ago, the two records were beaten by Mercedes, namely by the GLC 63 S and GT 63 S Despite having lost the crown, the Italian carmaker decided its time to celebrate the achievements of the two cars on the track and introduced the Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition for the American market.To be produced in only 110 units divided between the two nameplates, the Quadrifoglio NRING will add on top of the standard spec for the Stelvio and Giulia several unique design elements, visible both at the exterior and at the interior.The exterior modifications range from Circuito Gray matte paint to dual-pane sunroof, while at the interior carbon fiber is the star of the package. The single modification made from a technical point of view is the addition of Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.Performance wise, the two cars will use the enhancements that usually come with the Quadrifoglio specification. The two cars use the Quadrifoglio-tuned V6 engine that develops 505 horsepower.The 2019 Alfa Romeo NRING special edition does not come cheap, being over $10,000 more expensive than the regular Quadrifoglio. The Giulia in this configuration will sell for $89,890, while the Stelvio starts at $95,890. Both prices do not include the $1,595 destination charge.Alfa Romeo says the cars will be available in the U.S. by the end of the second quarter of the year. Full details on the NRING package can be found in the document attached below.