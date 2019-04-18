autoevolution

2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING Lands in the U.S. as Nurburgring Tribute

18 Apr 2019, 8:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, two of the company's three models available on the American market, got pumped up this week with the unveiling of the Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition at the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).
31 photos
2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NRING
In Quadrifoglio guise, the Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan are extraordinary machines. They held until recently the record for the fastest lap on the famous German Nurburgring track in their vehicle categories, recording lap times of 7:51.7 minutes and 7:32 minutes, respectively.

Not that long ago, the two records were beaten by Mercedes, namely by the GLC 63 S and GT 63 S.

Despite having lost the crown, the Italian carmaker decided its time to celebrate the achievements of the two cars on the track and introduced the Quadrifoglio NRING limited edition for the American market.

To be produced in only 110 units divided between the two nameplates, the Quadrifoglio NRING will add on top of the standard spec for the Stelvio and Giulia several unique design elements, visible both at the exterior and at the interior.

The exterior modifications range from Circuito Gray matte paint to dual-pane sunroof, while at the interior carbon fiber is the star of the package. The single modification made from a technical point of view is the addition of Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

Performance wise, the two cars will use the enhancements that usually come with the Quadrifoglio specification. The two cars use the Quadrifoglio-tuned V6 engine that develops 505 horsepower.

The 2019 Alfa Romeo NRING special edition does not come cheap, being over $10,000 more expensive than the regular Quadrifoglio. The Giulia in this configuration will sell for $89,890, while the Stelvio starts at $95,890. Both prices do not include the $1,595 destination charge.

Alfa Romeo says the cars will be available in the U.S. by the end of the second quarter of the year. Full details on the NRING package can be found in the document attached below.
2019 Alfa Romeo stelvio Quadrifoglio nring 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio nring 2019 Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo Stelvio Alfa Romeo Giulia
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 