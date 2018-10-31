Watch the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Become Fastest Four-Seater at Nurburgring

Hyundai Extends N Line To i30 Fastback, Now Available With 1.0 T-GDI Engine

Last week, the Nordschleife racetrack was witness to a new record being set: a four-seater car doing the run in 7:25:41 minutes. 7 photos



The model used for the record lap was a fully equipped GT 63 S, packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 which delivers 639 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Driving it was the former racing driver and current AMG engineer Demian Schaffert.



To be able to tackle the challenging track, AMG used, aside for the standard all-wheel-drive, active rear axle steering, and electronically controlled rear axle differential lock, optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires.



Following the malicious comments resulted from making the video of the run public last week – caused by people misunderstanding four-seater car record for sedan record – AMG says the timing of the lap was done by neutral experts wige SOLUTIONS, and an independent notary public certified the specification of the car.



The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, as it was marketed by the Germans since its arrival, is available on the market as of September. The top of the range GT 63 S variant used for the Nordschleife record is offered to the public as an Edition 1 model that features a few exclusive improvements both at the interior and at the exterior.



The interior is enhanced by AMG Performance seats with memory package, exclusive steering wheel, Air-Balance package and specific floor mats in black with a leather band.



The exterior is enhanced by the AMG Aerodynamics Package which includes bodywork changes, different paintwork, and 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, painted matt black. In Germany, the model is priced at 185,000 EUR.



Below you can watch the video showing the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S racing the Nurburgring.



