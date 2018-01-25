autoevolution
 

Alfa Romeo Won’t Quadrifoglio-ize The 4C Because It's "The Best In Its Class"

If there’s something the Alfa Romeo 4C needs, well, there’s a lot to talk on this subject. The bottom line is, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a sportier Alfa Romeo from the driver’s perspective than the 4C despite the fact the 1.75-liter turbocharged inline-four engine could use a little more torque. And a better transmission. And power steering.
Even the Quadrifoglio-badged Giulia doesn’t feel urgent because it delivers maximum twist higher in the rev range than the likes of the twin-turbo V8-powered Mercedes-AMG C63 S. The thing is, if there’s any Alfa Romeo that people want to receive more suck-squeeze-bang-blow, that would be the 4C. And as per Pieter Hogeveen, that ain’t gonna happen.

The Director of Alfa Romeo North America had a chat with GT Spirit, and from the interview, we learn that “there’s really no need to Quadrifoglio-ize it.” Hogeveen goes on to say the 4C “it’s already the best in its class,” which is a tongue-in-cheek comment on competitors such as the Alpine A110, which as a matter of fact, has the upper hand in terms of ponies.

Roberto Fedeli, the engineering head of Alfa Romeo, declared that the facelift for the 4C would arrive in the second part of 2018 for the 2019 model year. In addition to cosmetic changes, improvements to the suspension and steering are also in the pipeline. The question is, does the Italian automaker have what it takes to improve the 4C in terms of output?

Some people advocate for a more powerful 1.75-liter, while other fans of the brand suggest the 2.0-liter Global Medium Engine in the Giulia would fit like a glove. As things stand now, Alfa Romeo can’t deny or confirm what’s in the offing for the 4C, which is starting to show its age.

Codenamed Tipo 960, the 4C started production in 2013 in Modena. It’s joined on the assembly line by the Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte sports sedans, and despite appearances, the 4C is more expensive than the rest of Alfa Romeo’s lineup. At $55,900 for the coupe, the 4C overshadows the Stelvio ($41,995) and Giulia ($38,195), making it the halo of the range.

In related news, the 6C is just around the corner.
