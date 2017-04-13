2018 XC60 Enters Production 90 Years After The First-Ever Volvo Was Launched

In 2017, Volvo celebrates nine decades since the birth of the OV4. The first-ever passenger car to wear the Volvo badge was born on April 14, 1927, borrowing American car design elements and boasting a 1.9-liter side-valve engine and a wooden chassis.





Following



Three years since SPA made its debut in the second-generation XC90, the



Having made its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the



In North America, the XC60 will be offered in three flavors in the first instance: T5 AWD , T6 AWD, and T8 Twin Engine. Following the XC60, the Fast-forward 90 years later, and April 2017 marks the start of production for the newest Volvo of them all, the second-generation XC60. Oh, how times have changed in this interval. But then again, even the automaker changed a lot in this period. Formerly a spin-off business born with the help of Swedish ball bearing maker SKF, Volvo Cars is now a world-class company.Following Geely’s acquisition of the automaker from Ford’s now-defunct Premier Automotive Group, the Chinese mothership saw fit to reimagine Volvo for the 21st century. Seven years since the deal was signed and a significant cash infusion later, Volvo reinvented its mid-size lineup thanks to the modular platform known as Scalable Product Architecture (shortened SPA).Three years since SPA made its debut in the second-generation XC90, the all-new XC60 borrows pretty much the same underpinnings as its bigger brother. Even when it comes down to engines, pretty much the entire range is borrowed from the XC90, including a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain dubbed by the Swedish automaker T8 Twin Engine.Having made its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the second-generation XC60 will start rolling into dealership lots in the second half of the year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but in regards to Volvo’s push toward the premium realm, I wouldn’t be surprised for the new XC60 to cost more than the current model year (i.e. slightly more than $40,950).In North America, the XC60 will be offered in three flavors in the first instance: T5, T6 AWD, and T8 Twin Engine. Following the XC60, the compact-sized XC40 is the next crossover to look forward to from Volvo.