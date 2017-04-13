autoevolution

2018 XC60 Enters Production 90 Years After The First-Ever Volvo Was Launched

 
13 Apr 2017, 9:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In 2017, Volvo celebrates nine decades since the birth of the OV4. The first-ever passenger car to wear the Volvo badge was born on April 14, 1927, borrowing American car design elements and boasting a 1.9-liter side-valve engine and a wooden chassis.
Fast-forward 90 years later, and April 2017 marks the start of production for the newest Volvo of them all, the second-generation XC60. Oh, how times have changed in this interval. But then again, even the automaker changed a lot in this period. Formerly a spin-off business born with the help of Swedish ball bearing maker SKF, Volvo Cars is now a world-class company.

Following Geely’s acquisition of the automaker from Ford’s now-defunct Premier Automotive Group, the Chinese mothership saw fit to reimagine Volvo for the 21st century. Seven years since the deal was signed and a significant cash infusion later, Volvo reinvented its mid-size lineup thanks to the modular platform known as Scalable Product Architecture (shortened SPA).

Three years since SPA made its debut in the second-generation XC90, the all-new XC60 borrows pretty much the same underpinnings as its bigger brother. Even when it comes down to engines, pretty much the entire range is borrowed from the XC90, including a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain dubbed by the Swedish automaker T8 Twin Engine.

Having made its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the second-generation XC60 will start rolling into dealership lots in the second half of the year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but in regards to Volvo’s push toward the premium realm, I wouldn’t be surprised for the new XC60 to cost more than the current model year (i.e. slightly more than $40,950).

In North America, the XC60 will be offered in three flavors in the first instance: T5 AWD, T6 AWD, and T8 Twin Engine. Following the XC60, the compact-sized XC40 is the next crossover to look forward to from Volvo.
2018 volvo xc60 production Volvo XC60 Volvo OV4 industry Volvo 1927 Volvo OV4
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67