autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Is More Expensive Than Mercedes Rival

3 Nov 2018, 15:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At £39,960 in the United Kingdom, the range-topping Amarok is more expensive than the X 350 d with 4Matic (£38,350 excluding VAT). The same applies in Germany, where the Volkswagen is €58,072 and the X-Class retails at €53,360. The question is, does the Amarok Aventura make sense at this price point?
12 photos
2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura2018 Volkswagen Amarok Aventura
In one way, it doesn’t. For a mid-size pickup truck that’s sold under the commercial vehicles division of Volkswagen, it certainly doesn’t. But looking at the bigger picture, the Amarok Aventure does make sense as an alternative to the X 350 d 4Matic from Mercedes-Benz.

First of all, the Volkswagen rides on a dedicated platform whereas the three-pointed star chose the Nissan Navara as the basis for the X-Class. Then there’s the difference in output, with the Amarok Aventura producing 272 PS (268 horsepower) and 580 Nm (427 pound-feet) on overboost, with maximum torque delivered from 1,300 to 3,000 rpm.

The luxed-up pickup truck from Mercedes-Benz also happens to feature sub-standard plastic throughout the cabin, and there’s also the difference in the number of gears: seven for the X-Class, eight for the Amarok. To make matters worse for the three-pointed star, Volkswagen offers £2,335 off the price of the Aventura in Ravenna Blue and Indium Grey.

Last, but certainly not least, the Amarok comes with all the bells and whistles from the get-go. Satellite navigation, 14-way adjustable seats, Nappa leather, paddle shifters, rain-sensing wipers, fog lights with cornering function, auto LED headlights, power-folding mirrors, 20-inch alloy wheels, body-colored sports bar with Aventura badging, chrome side steps, the whole nine yards.

Add-ons also include underbody protection and a bed cover, making the Amarok an interesting proposition in the premium-oriented class. Mercedes-Benz, on the other hand, has to sweeten the deal some more if it wants to take on Volkswagen at its own game.

Lower down the spectrum, the Ford Ranger is the best-selling truck in the mid-size segment in Europe. As opposed to the EcoBoost-powered Ranger in America, the European specification comes exclusively with turbo diesel options, including the EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel in the Raptor.
2018 Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck Volkswagen Amarok Europe Volkswagen V6
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a GenerationA Story of Retro Cars that Didn't Survive Past a Generation
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Is It Cheating? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How the BMW Reversing Assistant Works The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbell and the Bluebird K7
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 