Volkswagen MEB Platform Could Be Shared With Ford

31 Oct 2018, 20:47 UTC ·
If you were to choose between the Focus Electric and e-Golf, the Volkswagen would be the better choice, full stop. But as Ford and the German automaker look into joining forces to build commercial vehicles together, chief financial officer Frank Witter has confirmed that Wolfsburg is open to sharing the MEB vehicle architecture to the Blue Oval.
Speaking to Automotive News, the Volkswagen official said the sharing “is theoretically possible, but there is no decision” for the time being. The automaker first has to sort out the I.D. Hatchback, which will go into production in November 2019 at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau.

The goal of the Volkswagen Group is to manufacture 10 million electric vehicles of the lifetime of the first-generation platform. In addition to the hatchback – which could bear the name Neo according to reports – Volkswagen also plans to launch the I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz. Electric vehicle production is also confirmed outside Germany, in both the United States and the second largest economy in the world.

MEB is an acronym for Modularer Elektrobaukasten, which translates to English as Modular Electrification Toolkit. Group brands such as Audi, SEAT, and Skoda will use the MEB for their own EVs, confirming that 16 factories will be outfitted for electric vehicle production by the end of 2022.

Elsewhere within the Volkswagen Group, Audi and Porsche are developing the PPE for rear- and all-wheel-drive models. The Premium Platform Electric will replace the J1 used by the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. As far as we know, the dual-motor configuration in the range-topping Taycan is capable of producing 600 horsepower.

Described as “arguably the most important project in the history of Volkswagen,” the MEB in the I.D. Neo integrates the electric motor into the rear axle. The battery is sandwiched into the floor, keeping the center of mass as low as possible. Under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the I.D. lineup has been confirmed with a driving range of between 330 and 550 kilometers, depending on the capacity of the battery.

Fast-charging solutions are also in the pipeline, with Volkswagen confirming a 125-kW charger that can juice up the pack from zero to 80 percent within 30 minutes. Better still, the I.D. Neo in its most no-frills specification promises to be cheaper than the e-Golf.
