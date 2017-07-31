2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Imagined with Shooting Brake Practicality

With the eighth generation of the Phantom, Rolls-Royce has reiterated its dominance in the ultimate luxury segment. What the British automaker won’t do, though, is to expand the Phantom VIII family with a shooting brake
model.
The decision to keep things nice and traditional made X-Tomi Design
take the matter into his own hands. The pixel artist imagined how the family-oriented Phantom VIII would look like by taking inspiration from the 20/25 Shooting Brake from 1932. That’s right, ladies and gents! Rolls-Royce used to make such vehicles back when the Phantom was in its second generation.
Hot on the heels of the new model’s world premiere, Rolls-Royce
chief executive officer Torsten Muler-Otvos told the media that his company is looking to broaden the lineup while keeping volume below an arbitrary limit.
Word has it the Phantom Coupe and Phantom Drophead
won’t live on to see another generation, with their places taken indirectly by the Ghost-derived Wraith and Dawn. On the flipside, one all-new model that will be loosely based on the Phantom VIII will be the Cullinan utility vehicle.
The introduction of the Cullinan
would put Rolls-Royce sales in the ballpark of 5,000 units per year, which is a significant step up from the 4,000 vehicles the automaker sold in 2016. Similar to its three-box counterpart, the high-riding luxobarge will take its power from an all-new 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12.
As a brief refresher, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is fresh from the ground up even though the conventional exterior design tells otherwise. From the smallest nut to the laser-enhanced headlights, the BMW Group
’s crown jewel poured every bit of know-how into making the Phantom VIII the best one yet.
Beyond all the technological gibberish, the detail that reveals why the Phantom still is the king of luxury comes in the form of sound deadening. Rolls-Royce found it necessary to use 287 pounds (130 kg) of the damn thing in order to label the Phantom VIII
the world’s “most silent”
car.