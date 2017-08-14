autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 Spied Testing New Color, Could Be Cassis Red Metallic

14 Aug 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
by
A pink Porsche 911 in factory trim? Not really. Instead, the 991.2 Carrera 4S you're looking at is more likely dressed in an uber-special shade of red.
To be more precise, the yet-unconfirmed hue covering the sleek body of the Neunelfer we have here could be Cassis Red Metallic.

This is a hue that became famous back in late 80s. During those funky years, Zuffenhausen covered the 911 and the 928 in this shade, obviously for those who liked their Porschas with an extrovert aura.

According to PTSRS, the Instagram label that delivered this image, which is the only one we have, at least so far, the rear-engined delight was spotted in Munich, Germany.

If we zoom in on the plates, the Stuttgart label and the Porsche Drive frame are hints towards this being a manufacturer car.

Truth be told, we don't expect Porsche to bring back the shade in the exact retro form we mentioned above. Instead, this could be a test car that helps the German automatic come up with a modern interpretation of the color.

And, as we reminded you yesterday, Porsche color can get extremely serious. We're talking $100,000 serious here. That's the (approximate) price of the Python Green Chromaflair 911 Turbo S that was recently showcased by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The automaker's personalisation arm only delivers around five Chromaflair cars per year, so checking out the said Kermit-gone-chameleon example made for quite a special occasion.

Returning to the custom shade of red discussed above, it remains to be seen which part of the Neunelfer clientele will be able to throw this shade into the mix.

However, with specials like the GT3 and the GT2 RS now among us, we're expecting the upcoming hue to be a way of spicing up the standard models., if we might call the Carrera or the Carrera S so.


 

UPDATE: Thanks to our readers @mkwrmd, @carline_chris, and @happy_porsche, this color is almost certainly Cassis Red Metallic, a Special Color (sonderfarbe) that was available for the 911 and 928 in the late 80's. // Here is a color I have never before seen, on this 991.2 C4S seen in Munich, Germany by local reader Tommy on his way to work. Judging by the Stuttgart registered plates and the "Porsche Drive" plate frame, my best guess is this is a manufacturer car doing a feasibility test of a potential candidate for an upcoming production color. I have cross checked all approved paint to sample colors, and have arrived at nothing. What are your thoughts on this color? Much thanks to Tommy for the submission. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

