2018 Porsche 911 Spied Testing New Color, Could Be Cassis Red Metallic

To be more precise, the yet-unconfirmed hue covering the sleek body of the Neunelfer we have here could be Cassis Red Metallic.This is a hue that became famous back in late 80s. During those funky years, Zuffenhausen covered the 911 and the 928 in this shade, obviously for those who liked their Porschas with an extrovert aura.According to PTSRS, the Instagram label that delivered this image, which is the only one we have, at least so far, the rear-engined delight was spotted in Munich, Germany.If we zoom in on the plates, the Stuttgart label and the Porsche Drive frame are hints towards this being a manufacturer car.Truth be told, we don't expect Porsche to bring back the shade in the exact retro form we mentioned above. Instead, this could be a test car that helps the German automatic come up with a modern interpretation of the color.And, as we reminded you yesterday, Porsche color can get extremely serious. We're talking $100,000 serious here. That's the (approximate) price of the Python Green Chromaflair 911 Turbo S that was recently showcased by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.The automaker's personalisation arm only delivers around five Chromaflair cars per year, so checking out the said Kermit-gone-chameleon example made for quite a special occasion.Returning to the custom shade of red discussed above, it remains to be seen which part of the Neunelfer clientele will be able to throw this shade into the mix.However, with specials like the GT3 and the GT2 RS now among us, we're expecting the upcoming hue to be a way of spicing up the standard models., if we might call the Carrera or the Carrera S so.