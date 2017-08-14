2018 Porsche 911 Spied Testing New Color, Could Be Cassis Red Metallic

UPDATE: Thanks to our readers @mkwrmd, @carline_chris, and @happy_porsche, this color is almost certainly Cassis Red Metallic, a Special Color (sonderfarbe) that was available for the 911 and 928 in the late 80's. // Here is a color I have never before seen, on this 991.2 C4S seen in Munich, Germany by local reader Tommy on his way to work. Judging by the Stuttgart registered plates and the "Porsche Drive" plate frame, my best guess is this is a manufacturer car doing a feasibility test of a potential candidate for an upcoming production color. I have cross checked all approved paint to sample colors, and have arrived at nothing. What are your thoughts on this color? Much thanks to Tommy for the submission. #PTSRS

