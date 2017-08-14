Almost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer Spanks the Chiron For Just $1.15 Million

In the world of hypercars, the exclusivity factor is just as important as the performance numbers. So what can you do if you're looking to adorn your garage with an uber-rare velocity demon, but you only have a little over $1 million to spend on this adventure?

Well, you could go for a Bugatti. No, we're not talking about a Veyron. That would be so mainstream... Instead, we're referring to the EB110 SS Dauer in the images above.This $1.15 million piece of Bugatti history will allow you to dominate most dinner conversations revolving around four-wheeled topics. Forget its performance numbers, there's just one thing you need to remember: only 139 units of the thing were ever built (for the sake of comparison, we'll mention that 500 units of the Chiron are being built).And, just like a good movie, this speed devil has a twisted tale. You see, while the EB110 did set the path for the Veyron and the Chiron, its maker was forced to declare bankruptcy back in 1995. And, among the assets the company sold in the process, there were five EB110 SS chassis - the SS is the lighter, more muscular incarnation of the hypercar.The hardware was purchased by a company Dauer Racing. The German firm managed to put together five examples of the EB110 SS Dauer before its story went south and the Bugatti brand landed in the hands of the Volkswagen Group. And you are now looking at one of them.Basically, this is the ultimate incarnation of the first modern Bugatti road car. And the example we have here has a microscopic mileage, having only racked up 1,050 miles (make that 1,690.5 km), which justifies its $1,157,170 price tag.The melange involving a Deep Black exterior shade and a Lipstick Red cabin leather finish is a classic, so you can't go wrong with the 2002-built machine.The vehicle is now resting on the mint floor of the Joe Macari Performance Cars dealer in London and here's to hoping its garage queen days are over.After all, we are talking about a contraption motivated by a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12 delivering 604 ponies to all four wheels. This thing is uber-quick even by contemporary standards, since it can play the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) game in 3.2 seconds, while delivering a maximum velocity of 216 mph (348 km/h).Truth be told, not all EB110 drivers baby their rides aiming for profit, as the piece of footage below demonstrates.