autoevolution

Almost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer Spanks the Chiron For Just $1.15 Million

14 Aug 2017, 15:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In the world of hypercars, the exclusivity factor is just as important as the performance numbers. So what can you do if you're looking to adorn your garage with an uber-rare velocity demon, but you only have a little over $1 million to spend on this adventure?
13 photos
Almost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for saleAlmost-New Bugatti EB110 Dauer for sale
Well, you could go for a Bugatti. No, we're not talking about a Veyron. That would be so mainstream... Instead, we're referring to the EB110 SS Dauer in the images above.

This $1.15 million piece of Bugatti history will allow you to dominate most dinner conversations revolving around four-wheeled topics. Forget its performance numbers, there's just one thing you need to remember: only 139 units of the thing were ever built (for the sake of comparison, we'll mention that 500 units of the Chiron are being built).

And, just like a good movie, this speed devil has a twisted tale. You see, while the EB110 did set the path for the Veyron and the Chiron, its maker was forced to declare bankruptcy back in 1995. And, among the assets the company sold in the process, there were five EB110 SS chassis - the SS is the lighter, more muscular incarnation of the hypercar.

The hardware was purchased by a company Dauer Racing. The German firm managed to put together five examples of the EB110 SS Dauer before its story went south and the Bugatti brand landed in the hands of the Volkswagen Group. And you are now looking at one of them.

Basically, this is the ultimate incarnation of the first modern Bugatti road car. And the example we have here has a microscopic mileage, having only racked up 1,050 miles (make that 1,690.5 km), which justifies its $1,157,170 price tag.

The melange involving a Deep Black exterior shade and a Lipstick Red cabin leather finish is a classic, so you can't go wrong with the 2002-built machine.

The vehicle is now resting on the mint floor of the Joe Macari Performance Cars dealer in London and here's to hoping its garage queen days are over.

After all, we are talking about a contraption motivated by a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12 delivering 604 ponies to all four wheels. This thing is uber-quick even by contemporary standards, since it can play the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) game in 3.2 seconds, while delivering a maximum velocity of 216 mph (348 km/h).

Truth be told, not all EB110 drivers baby their rides aiming for profit, as the piece of footage below demonstrates.

Bugatti EB110 Bugatti EB110 SS Bugatti hypercar
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern