2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Subjected to 0-100 KM/H Acceleration Test

Delayed gratification is what separates us from lesser beings. We work hard, study so that one day... we can afford a new monitor and headphones to watch cars like the revised S63 S from Mercedes-AMG.

4 photos AMG model walks in entry-level supercar territory.



They've changed a lot for 2018 though. Gone is the old 5.5-liter AMG engine, replaced by the new 4.0-liter unit that first came out in the GT. For this application, it's making a smidge over 600 horsepower (612 PS to be precise), so there's nothing setting it apart from the



But at least it sounds good, at least from the outside, and goes like the clappers. Frankly, this car has so much torque that I'm not even going to mention the number (it's 900 Nm or 664 lb-ft). There's so much of it that it might spin all four of the wheels at the same time. Thankfully, launch control can corral all those horses so that you can reach 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. That said, you still can't get 4Matic in Britain.



Want more absurd specs? How about the fact that a 600+ horsepower 2-ton sedan measuring 5,287mm from one end to the other supposedly emits just 203 grams of CO2 and is rated at 31.7 mpg UK combined.



Sure, it's got clever new LED headlights and a redesigned front end. But this is so much more than an ordinary



Besides the obligatory speedometer footage, we've also gathered a few other videos to give you a better grasp of the new design. She's a majestic machine, especially with the longer wheelbase.



