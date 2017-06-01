autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-AMG G63: Is This Test Prototype It?

 
1 Jun 2017
by
A simple comparison between our earlier spyshots and the prototype in this video quickly reveals that changes have happened at the front. This isn't Bruce Banner, it's the Hulk!
The 4x4 sports a new grille design with three horizontal bars that have machined out holes in the middle. The same design is present on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 if we're not mistaken.

Both the intakes on the side of the bumper and the one in the middle are much larger here. The wheels have the same design as the current G63, and the side exhaust with double barrels is also present.

The soundtrack is also the right one, though all the W464 prototypes seem to be V8-powered. The only thing holding us back from confirming the AMG sighting are the fender flares. Perhaps we've been spoiled by the 6x6 and 4x4 limited-production monster trucks. Or this could just be an early prototype.

Because the G-Class is so expensive, Mercedes would be wise to give people options with a two-tier AMG lineup, like with the A-Class. G55 and G63, G63 and G63 S - either one works for us.

On the efficiency front, the G-Wagen will retain its off-road prowess with a body-on-frame construction that still manages to drop 400 kg (882 pounds). That's what the rumors say, but it frankly sounds impossible. What we can believe is that the latest inline-6 engines and a 48V system could help with frugality. And all versions should have improved cabin space, more connectivity and the 9-speed automatic.

The updated G-Class looks set to make its world debut later this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, before going on sale in 2018. However, AMG models usually have a delay of at least six months. Will we get to enjoy the ridiculous sight of a G63 on the Nurburgring in that time? We certainly hope so.

