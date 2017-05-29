autoevolution

Tobias Moers Confirms Mercedes-AMG A 40, CLA 40 and GLA 40

 
The decision to extend the AMG line with softer models like the C 450, which is now called the C43, is having repercussions in Mercedes' hot hatch business. During a recent interview, the head honcho of the performance brand confirmed the existence of the A40 model, which we've been following through spyshots for many months.
The A 45 AMG came out as the one and only hot version of the new A-Class back in 2013. People were blown away by the initial 360 PS and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). However, the Germans tried to stay ahead of the game with a mid-life update that included a mechanical front diff and the 21 PS power boost.

Unless we are mistaken, the first 450 AMG model came out in 2015, based on the C-Class sedan and wagon, but the twin-turbo V6 was already being used by the E-, S- and SL-Class. The GLE 450 AMG quickly followed that year, but Mercedes soon began a naming change where the Aufrecht, Melcher and Großaspach initials were placed ahead of the series, and "450" became "43."

In his interview with Autocar magazine, Moers did not call the A45's little brother by name. However, he did reveal that similar versions are planned for the CLA and GLA, the next-gen models, of course.

That's probably a good thing since the planned 400 horsepower output of the new 2-liter turbo flagship might be too extreme for some buyers. Nobody knows for sure what we should expect, as there's a huge gap above the 218 PS A 250 Sport.

But since the A45 always tried to stay on par or ahead of the RS3, the S3 and implicitly the Golf R should be the benchmark. With around 300 PS, a 7-speed DCT and launch control, the Mercedes 5-door should sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5 seconds or less.

While the A40 is expected to debut in 2018, the CLA 40 and GLA 40 models might take until 2020. But the AMG boss also confirmed the M133's successor would be built at their factory, unlike the V6 we talked about: "Future four-cylinder performance engines will also be built [at AMG’s engineering headquarters] in Affalterbach."
