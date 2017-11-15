2018 Mazda6 Has New Look and 2.5-Liter Turbo

The first teaser shows the front end of the sedan. This isn't what you'd call a facelift, more like a complete reskin. All-new headlights are connected by a wide chrome design element, similar to the one seen on the second-generation CX-5 crossover.
The lower bumper is looking more keen, while the hood and central air intake also project a sporty aura. Call as Mazda fanboys, but we like this over the new Toyota Camry. It all feels cohesive.
For some, the big news is under the hood. There's a new Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that features cylinder deactivation. As you can see, Mazda doesn't go down the downsizing route like the Honda Accord did.
And in response to the 2-liter turbo in the new Honda mid-size sedan, the 2018 Mazda6 will also offer a 2.5-liter turbo, similar to the one in the CX-9
. We obviously don't know the output yet, but it's probably going to be very close to the 250-hp and 310 lb-ft offered by the large SUV
. That just sounds like a revival of the Mazdaspeed6, though it will probably be more like a fast GT than a sports sedan.
Instead of offering tangible numbers, Mazda just says that the turbo offers "an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement."
The interior is a nice evolution of what was already there. Like the recent Vision Coupe concept
, the 2018 Mazda6 appears to have a straight piece of leather-wrapped dashboard and some subtle air vents. The air conditioning unit, steering wheel, and gauge cluster are new, though surprisingly not directly copying the CX-5.
Sadly, we don't see any sign of CarPlay or Android Auto, which is slightly offputting.