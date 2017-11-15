2018 Mazda6 Has New Look and 2.5-Liter Turbo

Mazda has given us two teaser images of its significantly refreshed mid-sized sedan model. The 2018 Mazda6 is now scheduled to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 29th.

2 photos



The lower bumper is looking more keen, while the hood and central air intake also project a sporty aura. Call as Mazda fanboys, but we like this over the new Toyota Camry. It all feels cohesive.



For some, the big news is under the hood. There's a new Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that features cylinder deactivation. As you can see, Mazda doesn't go down the downsizing route like the Honda Accord did.



And in response to the 2-liter turbo in the new Honda mid-size sedan, the 2018 Mazda6 will also offer a 2.5-liter turbo, similar to the one in the SUV . That just sounds like a revival of the Mazdaspeed6, though it will probably be more like a fast GT than a sports sedan.



Instead of offering tangible numbers, Mazda just says that the turbo offers "an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement."



The interior is a nice evolution of what was already there. Like the recent



