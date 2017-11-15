autoevolution
 

2018 Mazda6 Has New Look and 2.5-Liter Turbo

15 Nov 2017
Mazda has given us two teaser images of its significantly refreshed mid-sized sedan model. The 2018 Mazda6 is now scheduled to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 29th.
The first teaser shows the front end of the sedan. This isn't what you'd call a facelift, more like a complete reskin. All-new headlights are connected by a wide chrome design element, similar to the one seen on the second-generation CX-5 crossover.

The lower bumper is looking more keen, while the hood and central air intake also project a sporty aura. Call as Mazda fanboys, but we like this over the new Toyota Camry. It all feels cohesive.

For some, the big news is under the hood. There's a new Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that features cylinder deactivation. As you can see, Mazda doesn't go down the downsizing route like the Honda Accord did.

And in response to the 2-liter turbo in the new Honda mid-size sedan, the 2018 Mazda6 will also offer a 2.5-liter turbo, similar to the one in the CX-9. We obviously don't know the output yet, but it's probably going to be very close to the 250-hp and 310 lb-ft offered by the large SUV. That just sounds like a revival of the Mazdaspeed6, though it will probably be more like a fast GT than a sports sedan.

Instead of offering tangible numbers, Mazda just says that the turbo offers "an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement."

The interior is a nice evolution of what was already there. Like the recent Vision Coupe concept, the 2018 Mazda6 appears to have a straight piece of leather-wrapped dashboard and some subtle air vents. The air conditioning unit, steering wheel, and gauge cluster are new, though surprisingly not directly copying the CX-5.

Sadly, we don't see any sign of CarPlay or Android Auto, which is slightly offputting.
