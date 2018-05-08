2018 Lexus RX350L Is Not a Real 7-Seater, Says Consumer Reports

The 4th generation of the Lexus RX dominates midsize luxury crossover sales. But the company went greedy for a chunk of a new segment, the 7-passenger one.

22 photos



By itself, that suggests the RX L will be a huge success. And for some people, it might be the perfect car. But this short review from Consumer Reports suggests there's something wrong with the 7-seat configuration.



Specifically, it's not a very practical one. The middle row slides forward, but access to the last two seats is still tight. And space back there might not even be suitable for some children, as legroom is at a premium.



A quick look at the profile reveals the roof has been mate more straight back there, while 4.3 inches were added to the overhang. In case you're wondering, the wheelbase is the same as the standard RX. We will give Lexus some brownie points because the extra body has been tastefully integrated into the design.



Lower its powered third row, and you get a completely flat loading area with 23 cubic feet of space, compared to 18.4 cu-ft in the regular RX 350. So we see it more of a load lugger than a family hauler.



Even with the L configuration, the RX still has a lot less legroom than something like the Audi Q7, Acura MDX or



The L drives the same as the regular model, so it's soft spring and wallows in the corners. While Consumer Reports doesn't like this, it hasn't stopped thousands of people from ordering a Lexus crossover each month. Starting at $48,665, the RX 350 L could face stiff competition from the cavernous



That's why a 3-row variant dubbed RX L has been introduced. Available with the two familiar powertrains, a regular V6, and a hybrid version, it hopes to add some practicality to the most popular car in its segment.By itself, that suggests the RX L will be a huge success. And for some people, it might be the perfect car. But this short review from Consumer Reports suggests there's something wrong with the 7-seat configuration.Specifically, it's not a very practical one. The middle row slides forward, but access to the last two seats is still tight. And space back there might not even be suitable for some children, as legroom is at a premium.A quick look at the profile reveals the roof has been mate more straight back there, while 4.3 inches were added to the overhang. In case you're wondering, the wheelbase is the same as the standard RX. We will give Lexus some brownie points because the extra body has been tastefully integrated into the design.Lower its powered third row, and you get a completely flat loading area with 23 cubic feet of space, compared to 18.4 cu-ft in the regular RX 350. So we see it more of a load lugger than a family hauler.Even with the L configuration, the RX still has a lot less legroom than something like the Audi Q7, Acura MDX or Volvo XC90. But at least they give you climate control back there.The L drives the same as the regular model, so it's soft spring and wallows in the corners. While Consumer Reports doesn't like this, it hasn't stopped thousands of people from ordering a Lexus crossover each month. Starting at $48,665, the RX 350 L could face stiff competition from the cavernous VW Atlas.