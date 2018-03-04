autoevolution
 

2018 Kia Ceed Sportswagon Leaked Ahead of Geneva Debut

It's not the best leak in the world, but that just means Kia didn't want it to happen. Here's the all-new Ceed (without the apostrophe) Sportswagon.
It's going to be revealed at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, less than two days from now. The pictures we got from the Worldscoop forum are very rough, but they seem to be the real deal, perhaps thumbnails from an official website.

One thing is for sure: buying this Kia won't help you with your insecurities. In fact, they're probably going to make them worse. It's a regular compact wagon body, not a shooting brake we wanted.

Built on the K3 platform, the all-new Ceed Sportswagon will have nearly identical proportions to the i30 Wagon: total length of about 4,585mm, a wheelbase of exactly 2,650mm and 1,475mm height with roof rails. The big difference between this and the Ceed hatchback is the rear overhang, which is a meter long.

We're pretty sure all the glass is the same as on the i30, just like the mounting points for things like light and bumpers. The overall design is only a little bit more exciting, mainly due to those all-LED "Ice Cube" headlights.

There's also a sporty body kit, which we think is of the GT-Line variety since it resembles that of the more substantial Optima Sportswagon. But all the engines will be boring ones.

A 1-liter turbo with 120 HP will do the job for most people, but a 1.4L with 140 HP would appeal to those who don't value fuel economy. Kia will also have a few versions of the new ‘U3’ 1.6-liter CRDi diesel engine with up to 136 HP.

Even though the automaker will go as far as offering a DSG-rivaling twin-clutch automatic, we still see the Ceed wagon as an alternative to the Megane, not the expensive Golf or Octavia models bought by the Germans.
