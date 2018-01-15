2019 Kia Forte Looks Like an Affordable Stinger

The all-new 2019 Kia Forte has just been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show. Even though it's just a regular compact sedan at the end of the day, everybody seems to agree that they did a good job with the design.

29 photos



You won't find a twin-turbo engine under the hood. In fact, you won't even see a single turbo, as the 2019 Forte is powered by a 2-liter running the Atkinson cycle and producing 147 HP and 132 lb-ft.



The big news here is that besides the 6-speed manual, Kia is now offering a CVT option instead of an automatic. Together with things like a cooled EGR system and better fuel injection, they help boost efficiency to 35 mpg, three better than before.



The 3rd generation's growth spurt means that it's 3.2 inches (81mm) longer at 182.7 inches (4,641 mm) overall. This translates into more room for passengers and a slightly bigger trunk. Kia also increased the height by half an inch to 56.7 inches (1,440 mm), while the width is expanded to 70.8 inches (1,798 mm).



The dashboard proudly features a large tablet screen, while the center console reminds us of the one in the Niro crossover. Of course, Kia added more features, such as wireless charging and the latest phone connectivity. Another headline is the 320-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system, with its unique speaker hole pattern on the door panels.



