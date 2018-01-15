autoevolution
 

2019 Kia Forte Looks Like an Affordable Stinger

15 Jan 2018, 21:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new 2019 Kia Forte has just been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show. Even though it's just a regular compact sedan at the end of the day, everybody seems to agree that they did a good job with the design.
29 photos
2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte2019 Kia Forte
The old Forte wasn't exactly ugly, but this one has family ties. Thanks to a slight slope in the roof, a short front overhang and a sporty fascia, the 2019 Forte resembles the now famous Stinger model.

You won't find a twin-turbo engine under the hood. In fact, you won't even see a single turbo, as the 2019 Forte is powered by a 2-liter running the Atkinson cycle and producing 147 HP and 132 lb-ft.

The big news here is that besides the 6-speed manual, Kia is now offering a CVT option instead of an automatic. Together with things like a cooled EGR system and better fuel injection, they help boost efficiency to 35 mpg, three better than before.

The 3rd generation's growth spurt means that it's 3.2 inches (81mm) longer at 182.7 inches (4,641 mm) overall. This translates into more room for passengers and a slightly bigger trunk. Kia also increased the height by half an inch to 56.7 inches (1,440 mm), while the width is expanded to 70.8 inches (1,798 mm).

The dashboard proudly features a large tablet screen, while the center console reminds us of the one in the Niro crossover. Of course, Kia added more features, such as wireless charging and the latest phone connectivity. Another headline is the 320-watt Harman Kardon premium sound system, with its unique speaker hole pattern on the door panels.

"The compact sedan segment is highly competitive, but with all the improvements the new Forte brings to market for the 2019 model year, it is more than prepared to take on the toughest the segment has to offer," said Kia U.S. VP, Orth Hedrick. "As one of our top-selling models, the all-new Forte follows some large footsteps, but enhancements in styling, packaging and content make it even more attractive to drivers seeking a compact sedan that can accommodate their versatile lifestyle."
2019 Kia Forte CVT KIA Forte Kia Stinger 2018 naias
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  