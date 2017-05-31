2018 Husqvarna Enduro Range Gets Revealed

Husqvarna seems to be on a roll; after showing us the new motocross
range last week, the bike maker is back with the 2018 enduro models, offering unprecedented advantages regarding performance, rideability, fuel consumption, and ease of use.
All models now get WP Xplor 48 forks that are specifically designed for enduro riding. The forks feature new outer tubes that provide improved flex characteristics and reduced friction. A stiffer setting also gives more sensitivity and improved bottoming resistance.
Also new for the 2018 range are the Magura front and rear brake systems. Similar in layout with previous models, each system features optimal sensitivity and a progressive feel while retaining the highest level of performance.
The list of changes across the range gets completed by new ProTaper handlebars which feature great fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. Plus they look better as well.
Built from the ground up, the new TE 250i and TE 300i machines now come with the company’s revolutionary fuel-injected 2-stroke engine
. Using a pair of injectors at the transfer ports, the new system delivers the perfect amount of fuel into the engine at all times, in all conditions.
With the injectors spraying the fuel mixture downwards into the transfer ports, the system ensures a much more efficient combustion which provides a smooth and clean power delivery along with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.
Moreover, a special tube placed at the rear of the cylinder relays intake pressure data to the new ECU
. Gathering information from the throttle position sensor, the air, and intake pressure, along with the crankcase pressure and water temperature, the ECU automatically compensates for temperature and altitude changes, thus eliminating the need to modify carburetor jetting.
Pre-mixing oil with fuel was also eliminated, as the special 2-stroke oil is stored in a separate tank and gets delivered by the EMS pump in ideal quantity to the engine reducing waste and excessive smoke.
The rest of the 2018 enduro range, comprising the TX 125, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501, will revolve around the same engines as before while getting the aforementioned general changes.
All models will be available starting June in all authorized Husqvarna dealers.