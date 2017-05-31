autoevolution

2018 Husqvarna Enduro Range Gets Revealed

 
31 May 2017, 12:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Husqvarna seems to be on a roll; after showing us the new motocross range last week, the bike maker is back with the 2018 enduro models, offering unprecedented advantages regarding performance, rideability, fuel consumption, and ease of use.
All models now get WP Xplor 48 forks that are specifically designed for enduro riding. The forks feature new outer tubes that provide improved flex characteristics and reduced friction. A stiffer setting also gives more sensitivity and improved bottoming resistance.

Also new for the 2018 range are the Magura front and rear brake systems. Similar in layout with previous models, each system features optimal sensitivity and a progressive feel while retaining the highest level of performance.

The list of changes across the range gets completed by new ProTaper handlebars which feature great fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. Plus they look better as well.

Built from the ground up, the new TE 250i and TE 300i machines now come with the company’s revolutionary fuel-injected 2-stroke engine. Using a pair of injectors at the transfer ports, the new system delivers the perfect amount of fuel into the engine at all times, in all conditions.

With the injectors spraying the fuel mixture downwards into the transfer ports, the system ensures a much more efficient combustion which provides a smooth and clean power delivery along with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

Moreover, a special tube placed at the rear of the cylinder relays intake pressure data to the new ECU. Gathering information from the throttle position sensor, the air, and intake pressure, along with the crankcase pressure and water temperature, the ECU automatically compensates for temperature and altitude changes, thus eliminating the need to modify carburetor jetting.

Pre-mixing oil with fuel was also eliminated, as the special 2-stroke oil is stored in a separate tank and gets delivered by the EMS pump in ideal quantity to the engine reducing waste and excessive smoke.

The rest of the 2018 enduro range, comprising the TX 125, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501, will revolve around the same engines as before while getting the aforementioned general changes.

All models will be available starting June in all authorized Husqvarna dealers.
husqvarna te Husqvarna Motorcycles enduro off-road
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72