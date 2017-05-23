autoevolution

Husqvarna Updates Motocross Range For 2018

 
23 May 2017, 13:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Looking to maintain its position as one of the leading players in the motocross segment, Husqvarna just unveiled its new 2018 TC and 2018 FC range, offering riders of all ages modernized eight 2-stroke and 4-stroke models that offer increased efficiency and fun-factor.
Introducing much of the same technology found across Husqvarna’s range of full-size motocross machines, the new generation TC 85 raises the bar in the ultra-competitive 85cc class. With an all-new frame and state of the art WP suspension, young mini riders can focus on their performance with total confidence.

Coming with a new engine that delivers a broader and more controllable power delivery, the new TC 85 offers top-level performance and durability while keeping the same bore and stroke as before.

Key to more power is a new power valve which allows delivery to be tailored simply and more effectively than on the previous model. The engine is housed inside a Cro-Mo steel frame that features new geometry for better handling and comfort.

Mirroring technology found in Husqvarna’s full-size range, the 2018 TC 85 also comes with new WP AER 43 split air and oil forks, together with a specific version of the new WP XPlor PDS shock.

More 2018 features include a tapered aluminum handlebar with new throttle assembly, easy access air filter, new exhaust, lighter gearbox, new diaphragm spring clutch, lighter subframe, and all-new bodywork.

As with the rest of the motocross range, from the TC 50 and TC 65 minicycles to the full-size TC 125, TC 250, FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 all new models set an even higher benchmark regarding design and performance.

For model year 2018 Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers focused their attentions on introducing further engine and chassis advances in all full-sized TC and FC models. A major upgrade is the Magura front and rear braking systems. Utilizing a similar layout to the previous design, the new brakes offer the best when it comes to sensitivity and feeling.

All FC 4-stroke machines feature new compact Li-Ion 2.2 Ah battery with improved output consistency.

The new 2018 Husqvarna motocross range will be available worldwide throughout June 2017 at all authorized dealers.
Husqvarna Motorcycles motocross off-road small displacement
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72