Husqvarna Updates Motocross Range For 2018

Looking to maintain its position as one of the leading players in the motocross segment, Husqvarna
just unveiled its new 2018 TC and 2018 FC range, offering riders of all ages modernized eight 2-stroke and 4-stroke models that offer increased efficiency and fun-factor.
Introducing much of the same technology found across Husqvarna’s range of full-size motocross
machines, the new generation TC 85 raises the bar in the ultra-competitive 85cc class. With an all-new frame and state of the art WP suspension, young mini riders can focus on their performance with total confidence.
Coming with a new engine that delivers a broader and more controllable power delivery, the new TC 85 offers top-level performance and durability while keeping the same bore and stroke as before.
Key to more power is a new power valve which allows delivery to be tailored simply and more effectively than on the previous model. The engine is housed inside a Cro-Mo steel frame that features new geometry for better handling and comfort.
Mirroring technology found in Husqvarna’s full-size range, the 2018 TC 85 also comes with new WP AER 43 split air and oil forks, together with a specific version of the new WP XPlor PDS shock.
More 2018 features include a tapered aluminum handlebar with new throttle assembly, easy access air filter, new exhaust, lighter gearbox, new diaphragm spring clutch, lighter subframe, and all-new bodywork.
As with the rest of the motocross range, from the TC 50 and TC 65 minicycles to the full-size TC 125, TC 250, FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 all new models set an even higher benchmark regarding design and performance.
For model year 2018 Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers focused their attentions on introducing further engine and chassis advances in all full-sized TC and FC models. A major upgrade is the Magura front and rear braking systems. Utilizing a similar layout to the previous design, the new brakes offer the best when it comes to sensitivity and feeling.
All FC 4-stroke machines feature new compact Li-Ion 2.2 Ah battery with improved output consistency.
The new 2018 Husqvarna motocross range will be available worldwide throughout June 2017 at all authorized dealers.