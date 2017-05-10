autoevolution

Honda Updates CRF450R For 2018

 
Honda’s CRF540R motocross flagship got some upgrades for 2018, all building on the rock-solid base of the 2017 version, which was the first “from the ground up” redesign of the model for eight years, coming with a new chassis geometry, lower center of mass, ad race-ready 49 mm Showa steel spring fork.
It is now for the first time the CRF450R will come with an electric starter by default, a very convenient tool for saving precious lap time after mid-race mishaps. The device is powered by an ultra lightweight lithium ion battery, and the removal of the kickstart lever saves some weight too.

The CRF450R also gets updated suspension settings aimed at improving chassis feel and overall action. The downdraft air-intake and fuel-injection layout achieves a potent, broad spread of torque, but it also allows for heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible so that all that power can be effectively utilized.

An updated ECU setting means power delivery is more useable than ever, and the big CRF still has great features like a titanium fuel tank, engine-mode select button, and wave-pattern 260mm front brake.

In addition, the vehicle packaging results in nimble cornering, while updated suspension settings to the Showa® shock and 49mm coil-spring fork improve handling.

Currently being campaigned in the GNCC series by JCR Honda's Trevor Bollinger, the CRF450RX already came with electric starting, but for 2018 the model gets a weight reduction with the removal of the kick-start lever and the switch to a lighter-weight lithium-ion battery.

The model is based closely on the flagship CRF450R but with off-road-focused updates like a larger 2.2-gallon fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, optimized ECU and suspension settings, and more. When it comes to closed-course competition like GNCC, hare scrambles, and Grand Prix racing, the CRF450RX constitutes the ultimate off-road weapon.
