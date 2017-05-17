KTM Factory Rider Ryan Dungey Quits Racing

Dungey, aged 27, has captured a total of nine AMA Supercross and Motocross Championships, including four AMA 450SX titles, three AMA 450 Class MX titles, and AMA West Coast SX Lites title, and an AMA 250 Class MX one. Moreover, he was a vital part of the U.S. Team’s success in 2009, 2010, and 2011 to bring home three Motocross des Nations Championships.“This decision has not been an easy one. I’ve achieved more than I ever could have imagined or dreamed of and for all of this I am incredibly humbled and honored,” Dungey said. “I’ve gone as hard as I can for as long as I can but the reality is that our sport is tough, the seasons are long and it takes a huge amount of sacrifice, hard work and discipline to stay on top.”Although the rider said he is in best shape and has the right equipment to continue win races, he admitted that keeping on going requires a lot of mental focus which he is currently struggling to achieve.“It has been an honor to work with Ryan for over ten years together,” racing team manager Roger De Coster said. “In that time he never failed to end a championship on the podium and I can say that I have never worked with a rider who took his job so seriously. This is the end of an era but we know Ryan will stay involved with our team although it is not completely defined yet.”The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team greatly thanks Ryan for his contributions to the brand and we also wish him good luck in his future endeavors.