Old Mercedes-Benz CLS55 AMG Has Crazy Huge Wing

Seen one old Mercedes-Benz
, seen the all, right? Except for this CLS55 AMG, belonging to the first generation of the iconic four-door, stands out like a sore thumb.
Back in the noughties, if you wanted to show everybody that you were king of the boardroom, you bought the Mercedes-Benz CLS55 AMG
. The Germans had just came out with the idea of a four-door coupe. And after people got over the fact that "it wasn't really a coupe," they loved the design.
It wasn't all show either, as the 476-horsepower V8 engine made this four-door quicker to 62 mph (100 km) than the Porsche 911 (Carrera is implied). The CLS55 was definitely an icon of its generation, but it's quite a handful to own and maintain.
There's rust on the underbody, an oversized engine that can leak oil and expensive brakes to consider. So a second-hand CLS55 is cheaper than you might think. You can pick one up for under 20,000 euros, which is new Ford Focus money.Spoiler alert!
And usually, when cult cars get this cheap, people start doing weird things to them to get attention, like installing a Rocket Bunny kit or a big wing. Check out this green monster from Britain, which profits from having a race car adjustable wing, sports exhaust, and a carbon fiber front splitter with adjustment struts. It was recently spotted in the Netherlands, and people are understandably going nuts over it.
Interestingly, the winged banana is preceded by a wing avocado, an old Porsche Panamera sporting huge aero
that was spotted last year in Monaco. Even though we made a parallel with the Rauh-Welt Begriff 911 last year, we feel like this latest project took off because of the Japanese tuning style. The CLS's struts have a remarkable resemblance to the Rocket Bunny Scion FR-S.