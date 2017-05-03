KTM’s Ready To Race 2018 SX Range Coming To Dealerships

From the beginner 50 SX to the 450 SX-F ultimate powerhouse, KTM’s 2018 SX range is on its way to dealerships. Built with high-quality materials and standards, these serial machines are renowned for being “Ready to Race” right out of the crate.





For model-year 2018, KTM introduced the new 85 SX model for junior riders who are cutting their teeth in the schoolboy ranks. With serious competition in mind, the new motocross bike has a new engine that is 0.69 kg () lighter than the previous model, also coming with improved power and rideability throughout the RPM range."Once again our engineers in the KTM R&D department in Mattighofen, Austria have refined the very successful SX range," Product Marketing Offroad chief Joachim Sauer said. "The adult bikes showcase a sportier look just like the factory bikes with their orange frames, while we've also spent some time working on the Mini range for the developing juniors and stars of tomorrow. In particular, the incredibly successful KTM 85 SX has had a real overhaul with its new chassis, engine, and suspension, which have been re-designed for improved rideability whatever the level of rider."The KTM 85 SX also comes with a lighter chassis using a revised chromium molybdenum steel frame and a lighter rear subframe. High-quality Formula brakes, WP AER 43 forks, and a specifically developed WP Xplor progressive damping system shock absorber completes the list of amenities.For adults, KTM offers the 125 SX and 150 SX which now feature new aluminum head stays as well as new CDI control unit for improved starting behavior. As with all KTM bikes, the 4-stroke range which includes the 250 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 450 SX-F, boasts high-end components.Additionally, the complete model year 2018 SX range including both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines features revised suspension settings for the WP AER 48 forks, along with a factory-looking orange frame and graphics.KTM announced the new SX bikes will reach dealerships from this month. For more information and pricing contact your local dealer.