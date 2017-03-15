KTM Reveals Groundbreaking 2-Stroke Fuel Injection Enduro Bikes

With ever-increasing stringent laws on combustion engine emissions, it’s pretty hard to keep up your game in the 2-stroke world. However, KTM just announced it will introduce some groundbreaking new fuel-injected 2-stroke engines on their enduro range.





It was no secret that



“This is an incredibly exciting development for KTM. We have been developing 2-stroke fuel injection for some time, and our goal was to create competitive motorcycles with all the benefits of fuel injection while fitting into our READY TO RACE mantra,” KTM Product Marketing Manager Joachim Sauer said. “



“There has been extensive testing and considerations for our Research and Development team to take into account during this process, so we are very motivated by this next step and world first in technology, as we take a major step forward in this segment,” he added.



By bringing fuel injection to the simple smoker, fuel economy will be drastically improved while the need to pre-mix fuel or alter the machines’ jetting will be eliminated. Moreover, the new 2-stroke TPI (Transfer Port Injection) models are said to offer a completely new experience regarding power delivery and rideability.



KTM believes the new 2-stroke fuel injection system is revolutionary and it will detail the way it works closer to the new model’s launch dates. The company is looking forward to unveil the new KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI this May. In Europe, the bikes will arrive at the dealerships in early summer, while in the USA and Canada, the models will land in late fall in very limited quantities. The Austrian manufacturer said the new models will be launched as part of the 2018 EXC range, finally telling us its years of tests and development came to fruition.It was no secret that KTM ’s research center in Mattighofen, Austria, was working on the new technology, which offers considerable benefits over carbureted models and now it’s finally confirmed.“This is an incredibly exciting development for KTM. We have been developing 2-stroke fuel injection for some time, and our goal was to create competitive motorcycles with all the benefits of fuel injection while fitting into our READY TO RACE mantra,” KTM Product Marketing Manager Joachim Sauer said. ““There has been extensive testing and considerations for our Research and Development team to take into account during this process, so we are very motivated by this next step and world first in technology, as we take a major step forward in this segment,” he added.By bringing fuel injection to the simple smoker, fuel economy will be drastically improved while the need to pre-mix fuel or alter the machines’ jetting will be eliminated. Moreover, the new 2-stroke TPI (Transfer Port Injection) models are said to offer a completely new experience regarding power delivery and rideability.KTM believes the new 2-stroke fuel injection system is revolutionary and it will detail the way it works closer to the new model’s launch dates. The company is looking forward to unveil the new KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI this May. In Europe, the bikes will arrive at the dealerships in early summer, while in the USA and Canada, the models will land in late fall in very limited quantities.