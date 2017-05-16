KTM Introduces Word’s First Fuel-Injected 2-Stroke Enduro Bikes

They are here! KTM has unveiled the world’s first serial production fuel injected 2-stroke motorcycles with its EXC TPI (Transfer Port Injection) range for 2018 model year.





“Our goal was to create a 2-stroke Enduro bike that would not be incredibly complex, while also retaining the feel of a carbureted machine, yet with all the benefits of fuel injection," said Joachim Sauer, Product Marketing Offroad. “This includes the elimination of the need to pre-mix fuel or change the jetting for different environments, which is a major benefit to the rider for hassle free, 2-stroke fun.”



The patented EFI system uses two injectors into the transfer ports of the cylinder, making the engine work much more smoother while drastically reducing fuel consumption. The need to pre-mix fuel or change the jetting for different environments is also eliminated which is a huge advantage for off-road riders.



A range of new components has been also developed for these models, including a new throttle body and EMS (Engine Management System), which uses a new ECU ( Electronic Control Unit ) that is connected to a number of sensors to determine perfect ignition timing and fuel injection.



There is also a new cylinder, airbox, oil pump, fuel tank, and redeveloped high-tech chromoly steel frame that has been adapted to house the oil filler cap and hose to the oil tank within the frame tube.



In addition to the brand new technology, the machines feature high quality serial equipment such as the standard E-starter, extra-light lithium ion battery, sublime Brembo brakes, a hydraulic clutch, high quality WP suspension and much, much more.



