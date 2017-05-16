autoevolution

KTM Introduces Word’s First Fuel-Injected 2-Stroke Enduro Bikes

 
16 May 2017, 14:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
They are here! KTM has unveiled the world’s first serial production fuel injected 2-stroke motorcycles with its EXC TPI (Transfer Port Injection) range for 2018 model year.
The upcoming KTM 250 EXC TPI and 300 EXC TPI enduro models (European models) are fitted with a newly designed fuel injection system that is unique in the sporty 2-stroke race bikes class.

“Our goal was to create a 2-stroke Enduro bike that would not be incredibly complex, while also retaining the feel of a carbureted machine, yet with all the benefits of fuel injection," said Joachim Sauer, Product Marketing Offroad. “This includes the elimination of the need to pre-mix fuel or change the jetting for different environments, which is a major benefit to the rider for hassle free, 2-stroke fun.”

The patented EFI system uses two injectors into the transfer ports of the cylinder, making the engine work much more smoother while drastically reducing fuel consumption. The need to pre-mix fuel or change the jetting for different environments is also eliminated which is a huge advantage for off-road riders.

A range of new components has been also developed for these models, including a new throttle body and EMS (Engine Management System), which uses a new ECU (Electronic Control Unit) that is connected to a number of sensors to determine perfect ignition timing and fuel injection.

There is also a new cylinder, airbox, oil pump, fuel tank, and redeveloped high-tech chromoly steel frame that has been adapted to house the oil filler cap and hose to the oil tank within the frame tube.

In addition to the brand new technology, the machines feature high quality serial equipment such as the standard E-starter, extra-light lithium ion battery, sublime Brembo brakes, a hydraulic clutch, high quality WP suspension and much, much more.

The new machines will be available in Europe starting this June. For availability and price in your country, please contact your local KTM dealer.
KTM EXC ktm motorcycles off-road enduro bike tech bike industry
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78