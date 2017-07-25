autoevolution

2018 Honda Ridgeline Adds New Exterior Colors, Loses Three Trim Levels

25 Jul 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
Essentially a Pilot with a bed, the Honda Ridgeline carries on into 2018 almost unchanged. Already available to order in the United States at authorized Honda dealers, the newest iteration of the sport utility truck carries a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $29,630 w/o delivery.
That’s how much the RT 2WD costs, which features plenty of goodies as standard. All models come with a six-speed automatic transmission and a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, with the latter offering 280 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. EPA-rated 19 mpg city, 26 highway, and 22 on the combined cycle, the Ridgeline is adequately economical as well.

Beyond the class-leading fuel economy ratings, Honda’s workhorse also happens to be the first and only pickup to receive the Top Safety Pick+ accolade from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. New for 2018 are two additional exterior colors for the Sport trim level. White Diamond and Lunar Silver Metallic join Crystal Black Pearl, whereas the trim level lineup has been streamlined from the 2017 model year’s 12 to 9 choices.

Beyond RT and Sport ($33,170), customers are further offered the RTL ($33,930), RTL-T ($36,080), RTL-E ($41,620), and Black Edition ($43,120). All-wheel-drive with Variable Torque Management comes as an option for every trim from the Sport to the RTL-T, and it costs $1,900.

The business end of the Ridgeline is, of course, its Dual Action Tailgate and In-Bed Trunk. The latter doubles as a cooler for whatever brew one fancies. And of course, the Ridgeline can put up a party at a moment’s notice thanks to the available factory-installed Truck Bed Audio System.

Hopping inside the Pilot-derived workhorse reveals a cabin outfitted with soft-touch materials and technologies that include an 8.0-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are on the menu, as are HD Radio, SiriusXM 2.0, Honda Satellite-linked Navigation, and up to four USB ports.

For shoppers in the market for a bigger bed and more towing capacity, Honda doesn't have anything better than the Ridgeline. Ford, on the other hand, has a redesigned F-150 with an available Power Stroke V6 Diesel.
