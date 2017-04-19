2018 Honda CR-V Hybrid Revealed At Auto Shanghai 2017

Following the introduction of the fifth-generation CR-V at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show, this year sees Honda
add a hybridized variant to the lineup. The automaker, however, is not yet ready go into detail.
A single photograph and only the most basic of information have been offered, with Honda failing to mention anything remotely of interest on the subject of powertrain. Be that as it may, there’s a clue in the adjacent press release: Sport Hybrid i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive). In Honda jargon, that’d be a 2.0-liter engine and a pair of small electric motors.
We're acquainted with the second-generation powertrain thanks to the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid
, a mid-sized sedan whose gasoline-fed powerplant produces 143 ponies on regular unleaded. With the help of the electric motors, concurrent output goes up to 212 hp. In terms of fuel economy, the Accord Hybrid is EPA-rated 49 miles per gallon city and 47 mpg highway.
It’s too soon to even think about estimating the gas mileage of the CR-V Hybrid, but bear in mind that the lightest CR-V
tips the scales at 3,307 lbs, whereas the Accord Hybrid weighs 3,483 lbs. Vector in variables such as the wind resistance, which is worse in the case of a crossover SUV
, and the guesswork becomes crystal clear: the CR-V Hybrid is the thirstier choice.
Scheduled to go on sale in the second half of 2017 in the People’s Republic of China
, it’s highly likely the U.S.-spec CR-V Hybrid will land in this part of the world just in time for the 2018 model year. In terms of opposition, the biggest rival for Honda’s newest offering in this segment is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.
If, however, you can’t be bothered by the hybrid, the regular CR-V does a great job at being a compact crossover as is. Pricing starts from $24,045 for the LX with the 2.4-liter N/A engine, but the better choice is the EX. At $26,695, the second trim level features more standard kit and a more modern engine: a 1.5L VTEC Turbo with 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet.