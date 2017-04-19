Second-Generation Hyundai Veloster Prototype Hides Cleaner Look, Odd Doors Stick

Hyundai might have dropped heavy cladding and a psychedelic wrap over the second-generation Veloster, but the prototype spied here isn't fooling anybody, at least not while it's wearing the wacky door layout that brought the current incarnation of the model under the spotlights.





Doors aside, the cluttered styling was one of the aspects that worked against the funky compact.



Speaking of the pathway to and from the vehicle, the Veloster still looks like a coupe when viewed from the driver side, while it resembles a five-door hatch when you look at it from the passenger side.



The rear side door seems to have received a more generous window, thus aiming to reestablish the practicality vs. looks balance affected by the lack of a door on the other side.



Your trip to the supermarket in a Veloster should also be improved with the help of the wider hatch - the taillights now stretch further towards the center of the vehicle.



It seems that the cleaner styling details will be mixed with a sportier identity, as the roof line of the test vehicle seems to be lower than before. And, trying to peek through all the covers sitting atop of the rear window, it appears we're dealing with a more aggressive angle, which would also serve the purpose mentioned above.



The outgoing



Heck, the second coming of the odd-door might even have something to do with the mid-engined compact madness the carmaker has been



