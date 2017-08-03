autoevolution

2018 Ducati Hypermotard 939 Gets a Fresh Look

3 Aug 2017, 8:22 UTC ·
by
Ducati decided to give the unmistakable Hypermotard 939 a fresh look for 2018 and mostly did so by changing its color scheme to make it more eye-catching than ever.
Using a new Star White Silk color setup, the Hypermotard 939 range is already looking ahead to 2018. The stylish satin white is contrasted by the Ducati red frame and wheels making the bike really stand out in a crowd.

The Hypermotard range, comprising the super-sporty Hypermotard 939 SP, gets powered by a 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree engine that churns out 110 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. The engine is also Euro 4 emission regulations compliant.

Standard on all versions is the Ducati Safety Pack which offers three-level ABS, eight-level Ducati Traction Control, and three Riding Modes, each having a different electronic setting to transform how the bike operates in different conditions.

On the suspension front, the Hypermotard 939 mounts a Kayaba upside-down 43 mm fork with 170 mm of travel and a Sachs shock with adjustable damping that gives 150 mm of wheel travel. With a dry weight of 181 kg, the Hypermotard 939 has an above-ground seat height of 850 mm and mounts Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires.

The top of the range is the Hypermotard 939 SP, which has a slightly lower dry weight of 178 kg. The model comes with a fully adjustable Ohlins upside-down 50 mm fork with 185 mm of travel.

At the rear, it mounts a fully adjustable Ohlins shock which gives 175 mm of travel and the bike also comes with a raised chassis setup allowing to reach lean angles of 47.5 degrees which is very useful during track riding.

The SP also comes with a 890 mm seat height and a set of performance oriented Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires. Further details and price information can be had at your local Ducati dealer.
