Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition Unveiled: a 209 HP Beauty and Beast

Ducati recently revealed a new limited edition motorcycle made out of respect and admiration for the engine that made history in the World Superbike Championship. It’s called the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, and it looks stunning in its tricolor livery.
The special bike was unveiled this weekend during the eighth round of the World Superbike Championship at Laguna Seca, where Claudio Domenicali pulled the wraps off of the machine along with Aruba.it riders Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri.

"I'm incredibly proud to present this latest version of our Panigale" stated Claudio Domenicali during the presentation. "Maybe no other motorcycle manufacturer has bound its name so tightly to an engine as Ducati has to its sports twin-cylinder. Today, we're here to celebrate its history, just as we stand on the cusp of a new era in which our desmodromic system will be used on a new generation of V4 engines derived from extensive experience in MotoGP, a championship in which our engine has demonstrated outstanding performance.”

The 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is powered by a 209 horsepower engine that achieves maximum power at 11,000 rpm along with 142 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. It comes with a lighter crankshaft and larger crank pin as well as tungsten balancing pads, while the con-rods and the valves are made of titanium.

The bike is still Euro4 compliant while using a light all-titanium Akrapovic exhaust with high dual silencers just like the Panigale R that competes in the World Superbike championship.

Its ultra-compact monocoque structure incorporates the airbox and plays a major role in keeping the weight down to 179 kg (dry). Chassis setup is the same as on the Panigale R, comprising an Ohlins mechanical suspension and a 24-degree rake.

Keeping this fantastic bike in check is a complex electronic package that features a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit, ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO, and Engine Brake Control.

Each 1299 Panigale R Final Edition will wear an individual number plaque to certify its uniqueness.
