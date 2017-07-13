autoevolution

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 650 And Z650 Getting New Colors And Variants

13 Jul 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
Kawasaki’s popular middleweight models, the new Ninja 650 and Z650, will appear in new color and graphic finishes in 2018 and we can say they already look like bigger bikes.
Starting with the faired version, the 2018 Ninja 650 will be available in Pearl Storm Gray with Ebony as well as Candy Plasma Blue with Ebony. In Europe, the model will also be offered in two further forms for the upcoming season.

The Ninja 650 Tourer is one of them and comes with a handful of Kawasaki genuine accessories like engine guards, gel tank pad, knee pads, high windshield, and soft panniers complete with mounting frames.

The other one is the Ninja 650 Performance which arrives with a smoked windshield, gel tank pad, color matched rear seat cover, and an Akrapovic exhaust to let that torquey engine burble more aggressively.

Moving on with the naked 2018 Z650, this model will be available in Metallic Spark Black. There will also be a Candy Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black version pus a new Metallic Matte Covert Green with Metallic Spark Black.

This too will be available in the Performance setup coming with the gel tank pad, color matched seat cover and Akrapovic exhaust.

Recently introduced on the market, the Kawasaki Z650 and Ninja 650 are replacing the old ER6-N and ER6-F respectively. The biggest change comes from the new trellis steel frame which replaces the old perimeter-type one.

The engine that powers both models is the same liquid-cooled 650 cc two-cylinder unit putting out roughly 72 horsepower, only now it comes with Euro 4 emission regulation compatibility. The underbody exhaust has been retained from the old models, and so are the Tokico brakes and banana-shaped swingarm.

Both bikes are fitted with standard ABS as well as an assisted slipper clutch to aid with slow-traffic riding and aggressive downshifts.

Pricing details are not available at the moment, but it shouldn’t be too different from the current models.
