KTM Opening New Plant In The Philippines

KTM is proud to announce its expansion into Asia by opening up a new plant in the Philippines. The new formation, known as KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc., which is a joint venture between Adventure Cycle Philippines Inc. and KTM AG, has led to the making of the new facility that plans to put out 10,000 units per year.

The new site and advanced technology for production will initially start with a 6000 run to supply the market in the region before moving up to five figures.



“It seems like a frequent message from us but the opening of this new plant at Laguna and in the Philippines is another fantastic example of how we are managing to take the KTM brand to new corners of the world and touch fresh markets and riders; it’s a really exciting time of progression for the company,” said KTM AG CSO Hubert Trunkenpolz.



The establishment of the plant is part of



KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. will be able to meet national clamor for the models as well as reach neighboring territories, even into China which is the biggest two-wheel market worldwide.



“This investment is part of our belief that manufacturing should be a key driver of our country’s growth going forward,” KTM Asia Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. President and CO Dino Santos said. “It provides jobs, supply chain opportunities, and helps put the country on the map as a center for innovation and industrialization.”



