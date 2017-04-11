autoevolution

2018 Buick Regal GS Leak Suggests V6 Power And AWD

 
The all-new Regal in both Sportback and TourX body styles is programmed to premiere this week at the 2017 New York Auto Show. But in the first instance, only a 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engine will be available. In the near future, though, the Regal will welcome the GS and its freely aspirated V6 displacing 3.6 liters.
Coming courtesy of two screenshots, one from the Buick Canada website and one from Google Search, the Regal GS is guaranteed to pack a bigger punch than the LTG turbo-four available at the present moment. Essentially an LGX V6 similar to those in the Cadillac ATS, Chevrolet Camaro, and GMC Acadia, there’s no telling just how potent the engine will be in this application.

The Truth About Cars, the outlet that broke the news in the first place, expect at least 305 horsepower and 335 ponies tops. As far as torque is concerned, the mill is good from 271 lb-ft to 285 lb-ft. In other words, less than the 295 lb-ft the 2.0L offers when paired to the eight-speed automatic box.

As for the dual-clutch AWD, it’s a GKN-developed unit called Twinster. The  clutches disconnect automatically to save fuel when AWD isn’t needed. Very fancy software is another important aspect, enabling torque vectoring.

Given these circumstances, all we can do right now is wait for the General Motors-owned automaker let the cat out of the bag in its own time. The nearest rival for the upcoming Regal GS is the Lincoln MKZ, a model that is available with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in its top-of-the-line specification.

It remains to be seen if Buick plans an even sportier iteration of the 2018 Regal. Even as is, the new kid on the block is an obvious step forward compared to the former generation. Expect to see the completely overhauled Regal in dealer lots starting from the fourth quarter of the year.
