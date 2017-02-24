autoevolution

2018 BMW i3 Facelift Spotted in German Traffic, i3S Electric Hot Hatch Rides Low

 
BMW is preparing for the next phase in its electric revolution, with one of the most important pillars of the plan being the introduction of the i3's mid-cycle facelift.
It's the second time this month when we come across the i3 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and we'll start with the ride height of the prototype, which seems to be slightly lower compared to that of the current model.

The ground clearance reduction is a clue that seems to confirm the rumors that we're actually looking at the i3S, a spiced-up incarnation of the model.

With the i3 already being able to complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 7.3 seconds, the S suffix should bring the EV into the high six-second area. Along with a more aggressive overall tune, this would turn the Bimmer into a true electric hot hatch.

Given the brilliant torsional rigidity delivered by the CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) structure of the i3, the move would make for an interesting proposal. Nevertheless, for the vehicle to be entirely worthy of the hot hatch label, the engineers would need to fit wider tires, while ensuring the cooling features of the car can sustain prolonged foot-down driving.

Of course, such a velocity-boosting move would require a more capable battery pack, one that could lead to an increased range for the non-S model. As such, the standard 2018 i3 should deliver a range of about 150 miles (estimated EPA rating) or 400 km (expected New European Driving Cycle value).

We'll remind you that BMW has already updated the battery pack of the i3 last summer, with the model now packing a driving range of 114 miles (EPA) or 300 km (NEDC).

Given BMW's traditionally-limited aesthetic LCI changes, we don't expect the styling upgrades displayed by the spied prototype to be accompanied by other upgrades. The test car seen here shows revised front and fear aprons, as well as headlight revisions.

As for the cabin of the 2018 BMW i3, we can be certain that the refresh will deliver changes in the infotainment area.

We'll get to meet the facelifted BMW i3 (line-up) in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

As for other bits of the Bavarian automaker's electron-flow plan mentioned in the intro, the recent sighting of the i8 Spyder prototype is an example as good as any.
