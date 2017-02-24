2018 BMW i3 Facelift Spotted in German Traffic, i3S Electric Hot Hatch Rides Low

BMW is preparing for the next phase in its electric revolution, with one of the most important pillars of the plan being the introduction of the i3's mid-cycle facelift.





The ground clearance reduction is a clue that seems to confirm the rumors that we're actually looking at the i3S, a spiced-up incarnation of the model.



With the i3 already being able to complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 7.3 seconds, the S suffix should bring the EV into the high six-second area. Along with a more aggressive overall tune, this would turn the Bimmer into a true electric hot hatch.



Given the brilliant torsional rigidity delivered by the CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) structure of the i3, the move would make for an interesting proposal. Nevertheless, for the vehicle to be entirely worthy of the hot hatch label, the engineers would need to fit wider tires, while ensuring the cooling features of the car can sustain prolonged foot-down driving.



Of course, such a velocity-boosting move would require a more capable battery pack, one that could lead to an increased range for the non-S model. As such, the standard 2018 i3 should deliver a range of about 150 miles (estimated EPA rating) or 400 km (expected New European Driving Cycle value).



We'll remind you that BMW has already



Given



As for the cabin of the 2018 BMW i3, we can be certain that the refresh will deliver changes in the infotainment area.



We'll get to meet the facelifted BMW i3 (line-up) in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.



