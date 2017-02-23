Audi Trolls Flooded BMW Drivers on Twitter, That's Not How You Win Them Over

Audi USA's representatives masterfully employed a recent video published by ABC News to troll BMW
owners.
An ABC News
viewer sent the video, and it showed a flooded street in Burbank, California. Several BMW models were stuck for various reasons, while water was as high as their hoods. Out of nowhere, an older Audi A6
, of the C6 generation (2004-2010), passes through the water like nothing was wrong.
The smart part of Audi’s trolling on Twitter was that they just wrote “Wait for it. #quattro” before sharing a status by ABC
that included the said video. You do not have to be a genius in marketing or branding to comprehend what Audi’s social media team was attempting to do there, and it worked for some users.
Unfortunately for them, one of the first users to sent them a reply that tried to continue the amusement by making fun of one of BMW’s mottos. We are referring to the one with “the ultimate driving machine
,” which amunsignly got an automated reply from the German brand. This kind of makes us want to cancel the earlier praise of the four-ringed carmaker's social media team.
Moreover, other Twitter users reminded Audi
that driving through moving or rising waters is extremely dangerous. Along with the risk of water damage to a vehicle, which could lead to engine failure due to hydrolock, the passengers of an automobile that attempts to drive on water could be swept away without any control of the situation.
If you find it difficult to imagine being swept by water in a car, think about driving on ice, but without any additional safety equipment on top of crumple zones and your seatbelt.
Once the engine is off, the pretensioners do not work as designed, so people who risk their lives like the driver of the Audi in the video embedded below risk severe injuries in the possible event of a crash.
If there's something to learn from this, we think it would be not to try to drive through a flood. Making fun of those who got stuck is not helping anyone.