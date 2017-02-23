autoevolution

Audi Trolls Flooded BMW Drivers on Twitter, That's Not How You Win Them Over

 
23 Feb 2017, 10:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Audi USA's representatives masterfully employed a recent video published by ABC News to troll BMW owners.
An ABC News viewer sent the video, and it showed a flooded street in Burbank, California. Several BMW models were stuck for various reasons, while water was as high as their hoods. Out of nowhere, an older Audi A6, of the C6 generation (2004-2010), passes through the water like nothing was wrong.

The smart part of Audi’s trolling on Twitter was that they just wrote “Wait for it. #quattro” before sharing a status by ABC that included the said video. You do not have to be a genius in marketing or branding to comprehend what Audi’s social media team was attempting to do there, and it worked for some users.

Unfortunately for them, one of the first users to sent them a reply that tried to continue the amusement by making fun of one of BMW’s mottos. We are referring to the one with “the ultimate driving machine,” which amunsignly got an automated reply from the German brand. This kind of makes us want to cancel the earlier praise of the four-ringed carmaker's social media team.

Moreover, other Twitter users reminded Audi that driving through moving or rising waters is extremely dangerous. Along with the risk of water damage to a vehicle, which could lead to engine failure due to hydrolock, the passengers of an automobile that attempts to drive on water could be swept away without any control of the situation.

If you find it difficult to imagine being swept by water in a car, think about driving on ice, but without any additional safety equipment on top of crumple zones and your seatbelt.

Once the engine is off, the pretensioners do not work as designed, so people who risk their lives like the driver of the Audi in the video embedded below risk severe injuries in the possible event of a crash.

If there's something to learn from this, we think it would be not to try to drive through a flood. Making fun of those who got stuck is not helping anyone.

Audi BMW troll flood USA
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72