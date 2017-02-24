2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F Get More Power And Slipper Clutch

Last time we reported on the Suzuki GSX-S1000
lineup, we were telling you that the bike maker didn’t prepare an updated for 2017, just two special editions. But Suzuki decided to make it a surprise and actually reveal updates for the two bikes as you will see below.
The most important update is that both motorcycles now generate 150 hp, compared to the older models that were rated at 143 hp. Torque also got up from 78.2 lb-ft (106 Nm) to 79.6 lb-ft. (108 Nm). And, as you would imagine, the engineers did this while aligning the bikes to Euro 4 emission standards.
Another great new feature is the addition of a slipper clutch that allows for smoother downshifts and prevents the rear wheel from locking up during such maneuvers.
Visually, the two models are almost identical to the previous version. However, both the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F got blacked-out levers and foot controls. The faired version also benefits from a slightly more tinted windscreen.
If you look closely, you’ll also notice the paint schemes are a bit changed too. Nothing important, but some fairing panels got painted differently, and this does contribute to a fresh look.
The 2017 Suzuki GSX-S1000
has an MSRP of £9,699 (€11,497) plus taxes. The GSX-S1000F comes in a bit more expensive at £10,299 (€12,208). There will also be an all-black GSX-S1000 which is priced at £9,899 (€11,727), and it even comes with a black exhaust.
The special editions showed last year are inspired by Suzuki’s MotoGP machines. Both Carbon Edition GSX-S models are available in the company’s signature blue themed livery as well as a contrasting red and black one.
For the blue version, you also get matching Brembo monoblock brake calipers, fluorescent yellow graphics, and rim tape as well as carbon covers for the rear hugger, crankcase, clutch, and alternator.
The red&black one comes with similar carbon fiber components along with red calipers, white graphics, and red rim tape.