BMW and Mobileye Will Crowdsource Data For Automated Driving Tech

BMW Group’s future automobiles will benefit from a new approach regarding sensors and data, which will be applied with the help of its partners at Mobileye
.
The first products to take advantage from the association will be those entering the market in 2018, and they will have Mobileye’s Road Experience Management setup. The latter is a data generation technology
that crowd-sources real-time data using the Advanced Driver Assist System’s camera.
The resulting benefit from the setup is the generation of high-definition maps that will make driving safer and more efficient for consumers. Moreover, self-driving cars will also profit, because they will have access to a database that is continually updated with the latest hazards and changes to public roads.
The BMW Group is in conjunction with several other automakers
, which was signed to acquire HERE Maps from Nokia
, and the collected data from the Mobileye collaboration will be transferred to HERE.
Thanks to the anonymized information it will receive, HERE will be able to improve its Opel Location Platform, along with benefits for its real-time cloud service that will be employed for driverless vehicles.
HERE
’s Opel Location Platform is a solution that was imagined for self-driving cars, which will get an accurate view of the environment around them as it changes, all before hitting the road.
The BMW Group wants to note that it is open to collaborate with additional partners, including automakers and suppliers, to improve this technology and securely share
the anonymized data.
If crowdsourcing data from customers seems familiar, you have a good memory, because Tesla has been doing something similar. In the case of the American automaker, it is done to improve the Autopilot system, along with its navigation functions.
There’s nothing wrong with automakers using anonymized data from drivers, especially if it is done to improve their lives and road safety at the same time.
BMW
wants to bring highly automated driving systems to consumers by 2021, and this is a small part of a larger project that involves Intel, HERE, and Mobileye, among many others.