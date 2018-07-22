autoevolution
 

2018 Audi RS5 Rollover Crash Is an Understeer Horror Story

Audi RS fans and automotive aficionados in general might have a bad day after seeing the accident that brought us here. That's because this looks like a ridiculous crash, albeit one that ruined a 2018 Audi RS5.
The super-coupe wasn't even close to using thje 450 hp of its twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 when it crashed, with the driver managing to turn a low-speed ride into a fiasco, as you'll get to see in the video at the bottom of the page.So, what caused the Audi RS5 to be trashed?
Judging by what we can see and hear in the piece of footage documenting the accident, it looks like the driver approached the bend fast (for the given conditions) and even added a bit of speed by giving the throttle a tap mid-corner.

Of course, the undesteerish nature of the RS5 certainly didn't help, even though the man's driving behavior meant that he would've probably crashed with or without this characteristic of the car - this means one shouldn't rush to blame the Ingolstadt machine for the accident.

It seems like the one behind the wheel figured out that he was going too fast and stepped on the brakes while the car was still cornerning, but it was too late.

And we can probably say the same about his following maneuver - it seems like the driver is trying to steer in the direction that would prevent the car from tipping over, but he doesn't even get to show serious steering lock until the vehicle lands on its side. Fortunately, the Audi RS5 stopped short of going even further downhill with its wheels in the air. And such a thing shouldn't be taken for granted.

Here's to hoping that the accident we have here will spare other machines of similar ordeals, by sending a message to throttle welders out there.

Audi RS5 2018 audi rs5 Audi crash accident fail
