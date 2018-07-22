NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

5 Audi Gets Green Light to Roll Out Diesel Engine Fix in the U.S.

4 2019 Audi TT Facelift Leaked: TTS Loses 4 HP, TT RS Looks Like RS5

3 2019 Audi TT Officially Revealed With 2.0 TFSI Making 197 or 245 HP

1 2019 Audi A8 Heading to America, Pricing Starts at $83,800

More on this:

2018 Audi RS5 Rollover Crash Is an Understeer Horror Story

Audi RS fans and automotive aficionados in general might have a bad day after seeing the accident that brought us here. That's because this looks like a ridiculous crash, albeit one that ruined a 2018 Audi RS5. 5 photos So, what caused the Audi RS5 to be trashed?

Judging by what we can see and hear in the piece of footage documenting the accident, it looks like the driver approached the bend fast (for the given conditions) and even added a bit of speed by giving the throttle a tap mid-corner.



Of course, the undesteerish nature of the



It seems like the one behind the wheel figured out that he was going too fast and stepped on the brakes while the car was still cornerning, but it was too late.



And we can probably say the same about his following maneuver - it seems like the driver is trying to steer in the direction that would prevent the car from tipping over, but he doesn't even get to show serious steering lock until the vehicle lands on its side. Fortunately, the



Here's to hoping that the accident we have here will spare other machines of similar ordeals, by sending a message to throttle welders out there.



The super-coupe wasn't even close to using thje 450 hp of its twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 when it crashed, with the driver managing to turn a low-speed ride into a fiasco, as you'll get to see in the video at the bottom of the page.Judging by what we can see and hear in the piece of footage documenting the accident, it looks like the driver approached the bend fast (for the given conditions) and even added a bit of speed by giving the throttle a tap mid-corner.Of course, the undesteerish nature of the RS5 certainly didn't help, even though the man's driving behavior meant that he would've probably crashed with or without this characteristic of the car - this means one shouldn't rush to blame the Ingolstadt machine for the accident.It seems like the one behind the wheel figured out that he was going too fast and stepped on the brakes while the car was still cornerning, but it was too late.And we can probably say the same about his following maneuver - it seems like the driver is trying to steer in the direction that would prevent the car from tipping over, but he doesn't even get to show serious steering lock until the vehicle lands on its side. Fortunately, the Audi RS5 stopped short of going even further downhill with its wheels in the air. And such a thing shouldn't be taken for granted.Here's to hoping that the accident we have here will spare other machines of similar ordeals, by sending a message to throttle welders out there.