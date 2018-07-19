2019 Audi A8 Heading to America, Pricing Starts at $83,800

As BMW prepares to facelift the 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz works on an all-new S-Class, the peeps at Audi are much obliged to offer the most technologized package in the full-size luxury sedan segment with the A8. Following the launch in Europe, the newest A8 of them all is now on sale in the United States from $83,800.
As you can tell from the configurator, there’s one drivetrain available for the time being, coming in the form of the 3.0-liter TFSI V6, eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive. 48-volt mild-hybrid technology comes standard, along with MMI navigation plus, virtual cockpit, adaptive air suspension, 19-inch turbine wheels with 255/45 all-season tires, and Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The aluminum-alloy engine benefits from twin-scroll turbocharging technology, enabling an acceleration to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. With 335 horsepower between 5,000 and 6,400 rpm plus 369 pound-feet from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm, the A8 is much obliged to cruise along at 130 miles per hour. Except that sort of velocity is illegal in the U.S. of A., where Texas has a speed limit of 85 mph on specified segments of rural interstate highways.
Including the $995 destination charge, the 2019 Audi A8 will set you back $84,795 in this part of the world, full-LED headlamps and all. The company is much obliged to paint the car in whichever of the ten exterior colors available you fancy, and for an additional $3,400, the lighting system is upgraded to LED Matrix headlamps and OLED taillamps.
Ticking all the boxes in the options list will easily see the price soar past $100,000, so be careful with what you wish from your all-new A8. Of the most important options available, the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package ($7,550) is up there at the top. All-wheel steering comes in at $1,950, night vision is $2,300, and the Executive package adds $4,150 to the tally.
Not long now, Audi will open the order books for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo TFSI V8 in the United States, churning out 460 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque. In the first part of 2019, the plug-in hybrid e-tron will be added to the lineup in long-wheelbase flavor.
The aluminum-alloy engine benefits from twin-scroll turbocharging technology, enabling an acceleration to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. With 335 horsepower between 5,000 and 6,400 rpm plus 369 pound-feet from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm, the A8 is much obliged to cruise along at 130 miles per hour. Except that sort of velocity is illegal in the U.S. of A., where Texas has a speed limit of 85 mph on specified segments of rural interstate highways.
Including the $995 destination charge, the 2019 Audi A8 will set you back $84,795 in this part of the world, full-LED headlamps and all. The company is much obliged to paint the car in whichever of the ten exterior colors available you fancy, and for an additional $3,400, the lighting system is upgraded to LED Matrix headlamps and OLED taillamps.
Ticking all the boxes in the options list will easily see the price soar past $100,000, so be careful with what you wish from your all-new A8. Of the most important options available, the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package ($7,550) is up there at the top. All-wheel steering comes in at $1,950, night vision is $2,300, and the Executive package adds $4,150 to the tally.
Not long now, Audi will open the order books for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo TFSI V8 in the United States, churning out 460 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque. In the first part of 2019, the plug-in hybrid e-tron will be added to the lineup in long-wheelbase flavor.