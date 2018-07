2020 Audi RS Q8 Spied Track Testing With Roll Cage, Beefy Bumpers

SUV

HP

AWD

AMG

While the Q8 was designed in proximity to the Lamborghini Urus and even shares its door mirrors, only the RS model is allowed to tap into all that "super" performance. That's why it's the one with much low suspension, and wider tires mounted on large alloy wheels.Obviously, the bodywork has been modified to match, as our extensive spyshots gallery shows. The big-boy RS model sports a deeper chin spoiler, bolder grille and larger intakes to feed its 4-liter turbo engine. Around the rear, we notice a diffuser and are waiting to see what they do to the trunk wing.The power output is not yet known, but conservative estimates put at 600 horsepower, which would match the expected output of the next BMW X5/X6 M. Of course, Audi might go straight for the 650 mark, matching the Urus . They don't owe Lamborghini any favors, right?Also, some reports state that a plug-in RS Q8 e-tron is on its way with the same system used by the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which would give the680. But we don't see any places where you could hook it up to the electric grid.Even with 600 ponies, the RS Q8 should reach 100 kph (62 mph) in about 4 seconds, helped by the 8-speed auto and rear-biasedsystem. Who would buy such a car?Just ask Mercedes-. They're the ones who made that GT 4-door poster in the background that says "family friendly." When it comes to family cars, it doesn't get more desirable than the SUV. And if money or availability are stopping you from buying the Lamborghini Urus, maybe you can have the slightly uglier twin sister from Ingolstadt.