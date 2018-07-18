Audi Gets Green Light to Roll Out Diesel Engine Fix in the U.S.

As the echoes of the years-long Dieselgate scandal can still be heard throughout the automotive industry, and with its headquarters in Germany still scrambling to regain its footing after the CEO’s arrest, Audi says that in the U.S. things are looking up.

In a statement made in June to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Volkswagen supervisory board member Stephan Weil hinted that the group might take legal action against “former management board members,” but only after the investigations are completed. On Tuesday, the German carmaker said that it has received approval from government agencies in North America to start implementing a specific technical solution for all its diesel engines in the United States and Canada.As per Audi’s claims, there are now around 8,800 diesel automobiles in North America that still have issues. For the first four engine generations of the 3.0, Audi says it has already proposed a fix that has been accepted by around 62 percent of the U.S. customers and 42 percent of the Canadian ones. Audi did not detail what this fix consists of.In Germany, Audi is at the center of intense investigation from German authorities. The German Federal Motor Vehicle Transport Authority (KBA) issued seven notices for mandatory software updates in connection with the diesel crisis for Audi, for a total of around 240,000 vehicles worldwide.Despite claims that only lower-level managers knew about the emissions cheating, one month ago German authorities arrested Audi’s CEO Rupert Stadler, suspected of having concealed evidence pertaining to the Dieselgate scandal.The U.S. is, for now, the only country to formally charge a Volkswagen Group executive in this matter. Back in May, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) formally charged former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and customers, wire fraud, and conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.In a statement made in June to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Volkswagen supervisory board member Stephan Weil hinted that the group might take legal action against “former management board members,” but only after the investigations are completed.