2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Acceleration Is Brutal, as Expected

26 Jun 2017, 18:29 UTC ·
by
A few days after the official pricing was announced for the all-new RS5 Coupe, we have the first acceleration footage. For this segment of performance car, Audi Sport manages to set some benchmarks.
8 photos
Both officially and in this test, the RS5 reaches 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. While that is just a number, it also makes it faster than the original Ferrari California.

Of course, turning its A5 coupe into something worth mentioning together with a supercar requires an all-wheel drive system. Otherwise, the 450 horsepower output of the 2.9-liter engine is unremarkable. Several versions of the M3/M4 match it while the V8 of the Mercedes-AMG C63 easily exceeds that number.How does it compare to the predecessor?
Well, the first RS5 Coupe had a 4.2-liter V8 engine which also made 450 horsepower. It was shared with the R8 and made a great sound, but it wasn't the most reliable unit in the world. The main difference is that the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 of today makes about 50% more torque.

As a result, it's managed to shave 0.6 seconds off the sprint time. Another difference would be the gearbox: 7-speed twin-clutch upgraded to an 8-speed auto.

Fuel consumption has gone down by about 3 l/100km around town while the weight has been reduced by 60 kg. As for styling, the newer car is made with modern stamping techniques, so it looks sharper. But it's not as groundbreaking as the original RS5 Coupe.

Also, I don't think a 0 to 100 km/h sprint will make M3 or C63 owners jealous. With a rolling start, their cars are just as fast... we think. Hopefully, illuminating drag races will come along soon.

As we've mentioned before, this new twin-turbo V6 is shared with the Porsche Panamera 4S and will also go into the RS Q5, RS4 and RS4 Cabriolet. All signs point towards the S6 and even the S7 downsizing to this unit as well.

2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Audi RS5 acceleration test
